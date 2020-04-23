Annie announces that David and David have Coronavirus Pandemic threats

Players of the 90 Day Fiance are used to get criticism from fans. They pretty much fix it when they go to the show. And the time didn’t end when their time was up, even if the men agreed to attend the spinoff shows. Neither David nor Annie Toborowsky receive any criticism from visitors online. But with the onset of coronavirus (COVID-19), the two found a new kind of anger, most of which pointed to Annie.

Annie Suwan of 90 Day Fiancé | Annie Suwan on Instagram annie_suwan_toborowsky

David and Annie’s relationship

David and Annie premiered season 5 of 90 Day Fiance. They met at a stadium where David was living in Thailand. Initially, there were many problems, most notably the financial crisis of David. But they got through it and this is just fun.

“I was not in the right place in 2013 and Annie knew it was the only good thing in my life, the best decision and we came together as we could take the world,” David told Entertainment Tonight. “And we go out and cook for people, which is great. We are better off in a certain way. It’s not like we’re rich in mental areas, but we do different things for earning money, whether doing business, whether doing business, I was still learning the internet and working for the industry. There were other countries, so we did a lot of things. “

Comments from the press

The creator of 90 Day Fiance has decided to create a spinoff show, 90 Day Fiance: Start-Made to show how men perform during abortions. As they shared in a recent event, the family shared some heartbreaking news.

“One of the things, was going to be with Annie when we left the condo, because we were scared of anti-Asian messages and messages, I was afraid of her,” he said. David. “We live in a world right now where people are looking to express their anger to others because they are not happy with what is going on. Who is happy? No one wants to be here. in this situation. What we can do is define us as people. ”

“Sometimes, go with you now, I’m not safe,” David told her.

“That’s why I like Asian markets, because all Asian people don’t know each other,” Annie replied.

David later described the problems in an interview with HollywoodLife.

“One of the most difficult things is that because Annie doesn’t know much, there is a lot of hatred for Asians, Americans, and Asians,” he told the outlet. “Not just here, but it’s over. Annie has a very straightforward message and has been a social media presence with a very angry message. “

But their appearance is not good. In fact, while the lovers are happy to see them and David and Annie are looking to go out of their way to discourage people from coming up to them in public.

“We always have,” he said. “Sometimes I would go to the store and pick something up in the regular market, and Annie didn’t come with me because it came together that we knew a lot. They had forgotten how the relationship and they want to come to us and take a photo and shoot us in. We took some photos with people, but it will be a selfie from afar because we like the fans of the report.