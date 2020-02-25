annie-leblanc-&-buddies-addison-easterling,-lilia-buckingham-&-anna-cathcart-show-up-at-‘all-the-brilliant-places’-premiere

Annie LeBlanc had a girls’ evening out with some of her closest pals!

The 15-12 months-outdated singer and actress stepped out for the premiere of All The Shiny Matters on Monday night (February 24) at ArcLight Cinemas in Hollywood.

Photos: Look at out the most up-to-date pictures of Annie LeBlanc

She was also joined by friends Lilia Buckingham, Anna Cathcart and Addison Easterling as properly as her youthful sister Hayley LeBlanc.

“such an extraordinary motion picture! warning if you’re observing this deliver tissues,” Anna wrote on her Instagram tale.

All The Vibrant Locations, which “provides a refreshing and human just take on the working experience of mental sickness, its effect on associations, as properly as the splendor and lasting effect of youthful really like,” premieres on February 28th.