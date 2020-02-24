annie-leblanc-&-jayden-bartels-are-finding-their-have-nickelodeon-exhibit!

Annie LeBlanc and Jayden Bartels are receiving their own Nickelodeon show!

The authentic-life very best good friends are established to star in Side Hustle, which follows two good friends who have to produce a small business speedy immediately after accidentally destroying their neighbor’s law enforcement motor vehicle.

The BFFs enlist the assist of just one of their younger brothers to create an application named “Kid-DING” to link with persons on the lookout for enable with modest work and need to do any work that appear their way – no make any difference how nuts they are.

“So honored and grateful to be a portion of this new option! thank u so much! #SideHustle,” Annie wrote on her Instagram.

Jayden added, “so enthusiastic to announce our new Nickelodeon show Side Hustle!!! I’m so honored and grateful to be aside of this with my greatest good friend! Keep tuned🥰 @nickelodeon”

Congratulations to Annie and Jayden!