Annie Mac announces speakers for AMP London series

Annie Mac announced more details on the AMP London series.

The DJ confirmed the themes and speakers for the conference day to be held on March 6.

Taking place at Camden House, there will be appearances by Ellie Goulding, Olly Alexander, Maya Jama, Tiffany Calver and Jamie Oborne.

Audience members can expect a glimpse into the rapidly changing industry as it aims to highlight topics that will spark conversations and highlight what’s going on behind the scenes to help shape the future .

Topics include women in music, sustainability in the music industry, LGBTQ artists, mental health and the impact of African culture in music.

On the day of the conference, Annie Mac said: “Our music industry is changing rapidly, artists are taking control of their careers. The independent path has proven to be viable and streaming has democratized the consumption process, making commercial success for everyone who wants to try it out, it’s a really exciting time.

“There are still, however, huge sticking points for me – conservatism regarding gender representation, lack of diversity across higher levels of industry, lack of systematic procedure to protect mental health artists and the urgent need to act on the industry’s contribution to the environmental crisis. Join us, there is still much to discuss! “.

Meanwhile, sets take place throughout the weekend, including Blossoms, The Big Moon, Joy Crookes, Lianne La Havas and The Murder Capital.

The event will take place from March 4 to 7 in places such as Oslo, Camden Assembly, Shacklewell Arms, The Lexington, Lafayette.

Limited tickets are still available at seetickets.com.

Read more

Related Articles

The conference program

REMOVING OBSTACLES: HOW ARE WOMEN IN MUSIC SUPPORTED?

Moderated by Annie Mac

Amber Davis – A&R Manager, Warner Chappell

Laura Davidson – Booker Festival, All Points East / BST Hyde Park

Rebecca Allen – President, Decca Records

Summer Marshall – Agent, CAA

Tiffany Calver – DJ / broadcaster

SUSTAINABILITY IN THE MUSIC INDUSTRY: HOW CAN WE BRING THE ENVIRONMENT FIRST?

Animated by Chiara Badiali Julie’s bike, music declares urgency, powerful thinking

Caius Pawson – Founder, Young Turks / Director A&R, XL Recording

Fay Milton – Savages, 180db, Music declares an emergency

Melvin Benn – MD, Festival Republic

IN THE INDUSTRY WITH DAVID JOSEPH: A KEY INTERVIEW WITH THE PRESIDENT AND CEO OF UNIVERSAL MUSIC UK

Moderated by Annie Mac

THE POWER OF INFLUENCE: EXPLORING THE GROWING IMPACT OF AFRICAN CULTURES IN BRITISH MUSIC

Moderated by Aniefiok Ekpoudom Journalist, The Guardian

Alec Boateng – A&R Manager, Atlantic Records UK

Fuse ODG – Artist

Grace Ladoja – Founder of Metallic Inc and Homecoming

Irene Agbontaen – Fashion designer and cultural consultant

Tunde Ogundipe – Music Tech Manager

A CALL TO ACTION: TAKING RESPONSIBILITY FOR MENTAL HEALTH IN THE MUSIC INDUSTRY

Moderated by Annie Mac

Ben Mawson – Tap Management, Dua Lipa, Lana Del Rey and more

Ben Mortimer – Co-Chair, Polydor Records

Ellie Goulding – Artist

Jordan Stephens – Artist, Rizzle Kicks

Maya Jama – TV / Radio Presenter

RETHINKING THE WORLD: DID POPULAR CULTURE EMBRACE LGBTQ + ARTISTS IN 2020?

Moderated by Zing Tsjeng Editor-in-Chief, VICE UK

Jamie Ahye – Atlantic Records / co-founder of Pride in Music

Jodie Harsh – Artist / DJ

Olly Alexander – Artist, years and years

Paula Akpan – Journalist and co-founder of Black Girl Fest

Rina Sawayama – Artist

THE STATE OF INDEPENDENCE: PUBLICATION OF CONSTRUCTION FILES AND ICONS IN 2020

Hosted by Ben Homewood Senior Writer, Music Week

Jamie Oborne – CEO and Founder, Dirty Hit

Kwame Kwaten – Blank recordings, fierce management, Cre8ting Vision

Matt Riley – VP A&R AWAL

Zena White – MD, Partisan Records

ARTISTIC DIFFERENCES: PERSPECTIVES OF MUSIC INSTITUTE ARTISTS

Moderated by Annie Mac

Blaine Harrison – Artist, Mystery Jets

Mahalia – Artist

Raye – Artist

.