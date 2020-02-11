Annie Mac announces speakers for AMP London series

Annie Mac announced more details on the AMP London series.
The DJ confirmed the themes and speakers for the conference day to be held on March 6.
Taking place at Camden House, there will be appearances by Ellie Goulding, Olly Alexander, Maya Jama, Tiffany Calver and Jamie Oborne.
Audience members can expect a glimpse into the rapidly changing industry as it aims to highlight topics that will spark conversations and highlight what’s going on behind the scenes to help shape the future .
Topics include women in music, sustainability in the music industry, LGBTQ artists, mental health and the impact of African culture in music.
On the day of the conference, Annie Mac said: “Our music industry is changing rapidly, artists are taking control of their careers. The independent path has proven to be viable and streaming has democratized the consumption process, making commercial success for everyone who wants to try it out, it’s a really exciting time.
“There are still, however, huge sticking points for me – conservatism regarding gender representation, lack of diversity across higher levels of industry, lack of systematic procedure to protect mental health artists and the urgent need to act on the industry’s contribution to the environmental crisis. Join us, there is still much to discuss! “.
Meanwhile, sets take place throughout the weekend, including Blossoms, The Big Moon, Joy Crookes, Lianne La Havas and The Murder Capital.
The event will take place from March 4 to 7 in places such as Oslo, Camden Assembly, Shacklewell Arms, The Lexington, Lafayette.
Limited tickets are still available at seetickets.com.
The conference program
- REMOVING OBSTACLES: HOW ARE WOMEN IN MUSIC SUPPORTED?
Moderated by Annie Mac
Amber Davis – A&R Manager, Warner Chappell
Laura Davidson – Booker Festival, All Points East / BST Hyde Park
Rebecca Allen – President, Decca Records
Summer Marshall – Agent, CAA
Tiffany Calver – DJ / broadcaster
- SUSTAINABILITY IN THE MUSIC INDUSTRY: HOW CAN WE BRING THE ENVIRONMENT FIRST?
Animated by Chiara Badiali Julie’s bike, music declares urgency, powerful thinking
Caius Pawson – Founder, Young Turks / Director A&R, XL Recording
Fay Milton – Savages, 180db, Music declares an emergency
Melvin Benn – MD, Festival Republic
- IN THE INDUSTRY WITH DAVID JOSEPH: A KEY INTERVIEW WITH THE PRESIDENT AND CEO OF UNIVERSAL MUSIC UK
Moderated by Annie Mac
- THE POWER OF INFLUENCE: EXPLORING THE GROWING IMPACT OF AFRICAN CULTURES IN BRITISH MUSIC
Moderated by Aniefiok Ekpoudom Journalist, The Guardian
Alec Boateng – A&R Manager, Atlantic Records UK
Fuse ODG – Artist
Grace Ladoja – Founder of Metallic Inc and Homecoming
Irene Agbontaen – Fashion designer and cultural consultant
Tunde Ogundipe – Music Tech Manager
- A CALL TO ACTION: TAKING RESPONSIBILITY FOR MENTAL HEALTH IN THE MUSIC INDUSTRY
Moderated by Annie Mac
Ben Mawson – Tap Management, Dua Lipa, Lana Del Rey and more
Ben Mortimer – Co-Chair, Polydor Records
Ellie Goulding – Artist
Jordan Stephens – Artist, Rizzle Kicks
Maya Jama – TV / Radio Presenter
- RETHINKING THE WORLD: DID POPULAR CULTURE EMBRACE LGBTQ + ARTISTS IN 2020?
Moderated by Zing Tsjeng Editor-in-Chief, VICE UK
Jamie Ahye – Atlantic Records / co-founder of Pride in Music
Jodie Harsh – Artist / DJ
Olly Alexander – Artist, years and years
Paula Akpan – Journalist and co-founder of Black Girl Fest
Rina Sawayama – Artist
- THE STATE OF INDEPENDENCE: PUBLICATION OF CONSTRUCTION FILES AND ICONS IN 2020
Hosted by Ben Homewood Senior Writer, Music Week
Jamie Oborne – CEO and Founder, Dirty Hit
Kwame Kwaten – Blank recordings, fierce management, Cre8ting Vision
Matt Riley – VP A&R AWAL
Zena White – MD, Partisan Records
- ARTISTIC DIFFERENCES: PERSPECTIVES OF MUSIC INSTITUTE ARTISTS
Moderated by Annie Mac
Blaine Harrison – Artist, Mystery Jets
Mahalia – Artist
Raye – Artist
