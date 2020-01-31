Annie Murphy had $ 3 off Schitt’s Creek

They say life always imitates art, an idea, the Schitts Creek actress Annie Murphy I would absolutely agree if I think about her real life situation before I land her appearance on the series, which very much reflects her character.

Taking a quick look at her appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, the actress tells of her life before the show, showing that she was broke and about to give up her acting dream before being starred as Alexis Rose Dan and Eugene Levy-Created series.

“Things were pretty bleak just before Schitts Creek,” she says. “My house had just burned down, I had $ 3 in my bank account, I hadn’t worked in almost two years. And I had just done my first screen test – like blown, blown, blown.”

“I was crying in the Pacific Ocean, a very snotty cry, and the universe said: Don’t do this anymore. This is not for you!” Murphy remembers. “But then, two days later, I got the audition for Schitts Creek.”

Man, are we lucky that she held out.

Schitt’s Creek is now streamed on Netflix.