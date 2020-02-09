Announcement of the February ranking of the Girl Girl group reputation

The Korean Business Research Institute unveiled brand reputation rankings for girls’ groups this month!

The rankings were determined by an analysis of consumer participation, media coverage, interaction and community indices of various groups of girls, using large data collected from January 7 to February 8.

(G) I-DLE reached the top of the list this month after seeing a 22.63% increase in its brand reputation index since January. The group of girls had a total index of 9,682,200 for February.

The high ranking phrases in the keyword analysis of (G) I-DLE included “pretty”, “unique” and “distinctive”, while their highest related terms included “round the world”, “LION “And” Soyeon “. The group’s positivity-negativity analysis revealed a score of 73.66% of positive reactions.

Red Velvet took second place in the rankings with a brand reputation index of 8,087,521, while LOONA climbed to third place after experiencing a staggering 447.57% increase in its score since last month.

Finally, TWICE and BLACKPINK completed the first five for February in fourth and fifth places respectively.

Check out this month’s top 30 below!

(G) I-DLE Red velvet LOONA TWICE BlackPink Mamamoo Generation of girls everglow A pink itzy Oh my daughter MOMOLAND YEARS APRIL WJSN GFriend DreamNote f (x) AOA Lovelyz NATURE Dream Catcher Berry good GWSN IZ * ONE After school Girls day Signature fromis_9 Cherry bullet

Source (1)

