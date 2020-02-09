Announcement of the February ranking of the Girl Girl group reputation



The Korean Business Research Institute unveiled brand reputation rankings for girls’ groups this month!

The rankings were determined by an analysis of consumer participation, media coverage, interaction and community indices of various groups of girls, using large data collected from January 7 to February 8.

(G) I-DLE reached the top of the list this month after seeing a 22.63% increase in its brand reputation index since January. The group of girls had a total index of 9,682,200 for February.

The high ranking phrases in the keyword analysis of (G) I-DLE included “pretty”, “unique” and “distinctive”, while their highest related terms included “round the world”, “LION “And” Soyeon “. The group’s positivity-negativity analysis revealed a score of 73.66% of positive reactions.

Red Velvet took second place in the rankings with a brand reputation index of 8,087,521, while LOONA climbed to third place after experiencing a staggering 447.57% increase in its score since last month.

Finally, TWICE and BLACKPINK completed the first five for February in fourth and fifth places respectively.

Check out this month’s top 30 below!

  1. (G) I-DLE
  2. Red velvet
  3. LOONA
  4. TWICE
  5. BlackPink
  6. Mamamoo
  7. Generation of girls
  8. everglow
  9. A pink
  10. itzy
  11. Oh my daughter
  12. MOMOLAND
  13. YEARS
  14. APRIL
  15. WJSN
  16. GFriend
  17. DreamNote
  18. f (x)
  19. AOA
  20. Lovelyz
  21. NATURE
  22. Dream Catcher
  23. Berry good
  24. GWSN
  25. IZ * ONE
  26. After school
  27. Girls day
  28. Signature
  29. fromis_9
  30. Cherry bullet

