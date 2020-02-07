Annual Australian toll jumps to 1200

Australia’s road user fee rose 4.7 percent to nearly 1,200 last year, reversing improvements and raising serious doubts about road safety strategies.

In South Australia, the toll rose by 42.5 percent in 2019 compared to the previous year, in Victoria by 25.8 percent.

The state with the highest road toll was New South Wales with 352 deaths, followed by 268 in Victoria.

Queensland and Tasmania were the only states, along with both territories, to have a lower road toll in 2019 than in the previous year.

Overall, the national road toll increased by more than 50 from 1135 in 2018 to 1188 in 2019.

The Australian Automobile Federation announced that the numbers raised serious doubts about Australia’s national security strategy, which aimed to reduce the number of fatalities and injuries by 30 percent in the nine years to 2020.

The latest data show that ACT is only on the right path to achieve this goal.

AAA executive director Michael Bradley urged the government to adopt recommendations issued by a group of 23 road safety organizations last year.

“Our current strategy has not been supported by the required investment, leadership, or accountability,” he said.

“Successive studies and reviews have shown that Australia needs – and can develop – a new approach to road safety, with Canberra playing a more important role.”

Recommendations include linking the federal infrastructure to the goals and objectives of the strategy, developing guidelines for providing safer vehicles, and establishing a traffic safety data hub.

“The AAA has welcomed the recent federal government road safety agency to oversee the next national road safety strategy and the appointment of the Deputy Secretary of Road Safety,” said Bradley.