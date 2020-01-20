Annual breakfast honors the life, direction and service of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Dr.’s 40th Annual Lead Breakfast Martin Luther King Jr. brings the neighbors together for an annual event dedicated to the life, leadership and service of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. recalls.

The Tampa Organization of Black Affairs will bring together an audience of over 1,000 participants, consisting of company sponsors, politicians, members of grassroots organizations and the entire community.

The organization’s mission is to apply the principles of Dr. To respect King and foster positive relationships with the community.

The program includes a keynote speech that provides a cross-section of the Tampa Bay population and provides positive solutions to the problems and concerns of the Tampa Bay community.

The program will also include an awards ceremony to honor companies and individuals for their positive contributions to the community.

The Tampa Organization of Black Affairs (TOBA) will host the event at 6:45 p.m. on Monday, January 20 at the Hilton Hotel Downtown Tampa.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Dr. 40th Annual Guided Breakfast Martin Luther King Jr. at the Tampa Organization of Black Affairs.

