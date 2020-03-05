[annuar-musa-calls-on-perikatan-to-boost-malay-muslim-unity]

Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa during a press convention at the Umno headquarters in Kuala Lumpur March four, 2020. — Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March five — Umno’s Tan Sri Annuar Musa has urged today for the new Perikatan Nasional (PN) government to go on and raise endeavours to unite the Malay-Muslim group.

However, the secretary-common of the Malay nationalist bash claimed this have to go hand-in-hand with not sidelining the minorities.

“The exertion to unite the ummah have to be continued and strengthened,” he posted, making use of the Arabic expression referring to the Muslim group.

“The Malays and Bumiputeras will have to supply the foundation of stability, without the need of ever sidelining any ethnic groups. In truth, the move to defend minorities must also be enhanced.”

“Hopefully, the PN authorities will do anything,” he added.

PN refers to the alliance involving previous Pakatan Harapan element Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and former enemies Barisan Nasional and PAS, supported by Gabungan Parti Sarawak.

On Monday, Key Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin promised to be a prime minister for all Malaysians, as the country stays divided across ethno-spiritual and class lines.

In his initially unique deal with considering that currently being sworn in, Muhyiddin mentioned he will characterize every ethnic team, from Perlis in the north to Sabah in East Malaysia.

Subsequent the swearing in of Muhyiddin, some social media end users assert to have witnessed and confronted an maximize of racial posts towards critics of the Pagoh MP and his coalition governing administration with Malay nationalist get together Umno and Islamist occasion PAS.

The Bumiputera, which features the Malays, make up around 62 for each cent of the country’s populace.