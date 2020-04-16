Another 5.2 million Americans apply for unemployment benefits as layoffs continue – News – The Palm Beach Post

A total of 22 million Americans have now filed for unemployment benefits in the last four weeks.

Another wave of Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week as the nation struggled with an unprecedented shutdown of the U.S. economy to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

About 5.2 million people applied for unemployment benefits last week, the labor ministry said Thursday. Unemployed claims are the best layoff of layoffs across the country. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had estimated that 5.5 million Americans would file initial unemployment insurance applications last week.

This raises the total requirements of the last four weeks to a staggering 22 million. By comparison, the labor market added 21.5 million jobs after the Great Recession.

“After an unprecedented rise, initial unemployment claims appear to have reached a high level,” Gregory Daco, chief economist at Oxford Economics, noted in a memorandum. “While it looks like the peak of layoffs has been exceeded, unemployment claims are expected to remain exceptionally high in the coming weeks as the economy deepens into recession.”

Oxford economists estimated the loss of 24 million jobs in April. The unemployment rate is forecast to rise to 14%. The company expects some jobs to recover after fighting the virus and a recovery in economic activity, but it does not expect the U.S. economy to reach pre-coronary employment rates until early 2022.

“The direction of the virus will ultimately determine how long the economy stays closed,” analysts at Deutsche Bank Research said in a memorandum.

Some economists predict that GDP could fall more than 30% a year in the second quarter, leading investors to ask if the economy could fall low.

The economic downturn ends nearly 11 years of economic growth that lasted a record 128 months, more than double the average and surpassed the previous figure from the 1990s, according to LPL Financial.

Goldman Sachs estimates that second-quarter GDP will fall 11% year-over-year and 35% year-over-year.

Historically, the U.S. economy has taken an average of about 30 months to exceed its previous employment peak since the recession, says Ben Ayers, a senior economist at Nationwide. This suggests a long-term economic impact for many people and households who have lost their jobs in recent weeks, he says.

“The unprecedented number of layoffs that collide with the workforce underscores the dramatic and immediate impact of interruptions in government mandates across the country,” Ayers noted in a memorandum. “While some of these workers should return to their jobs after the economic recovery, many aren’t going to use it for a while.”

Certainly, some analysts say there is still reason to believe that economic growth may recover towards the end of the year due to the massive fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Federal Reserve and Washington.

“One thing that makes this recession so unique is that the government deliberately brought it to an end by closing down non-essential businesses and formulating home care policies,” Ryan Detrick, senior marketing strategy at LPL Financial, said in a memo. “No matter how long it takes to keep the virus, we wouldn’t be surprised if it becomes one of the fastest recessions ever.”