Another cruise ship with coronavirus victims docked in Florida

Another cruise ship, including two fatalities, carrying a coronavirus victim is docked in Florida. Princess Cruise spokesperson Neginkamari said on Saturday that a Coral Princess ship was moored in Miami.

The ship, with 1,020 passengers and 878 crew, is moored for days and is waiting for docking clearance. As of Thursday, Kamari said seven passengers and five crew members tested positive for coronavirus.

Cruise lines said that anyone requiring hospitalization would first disembark, but it was not immediately clear when that would happen. Those who are suitable for flying begin to depart on Sunday, and those who have symptoms of respiratory disease remain on board until cleared by the ship’s doctor.

People wearing protective masks look out from the Coral Princess cruise ship while moored at PortMiami during the new Coronavirus outbreak in Miami on April 4, 2020.

The day before, cruise ships Zaandam and Rotterdam were allowed to anchor at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, and 14 critically ill patients were immediately taken to the hospital. The rest of the passengers were slowly allowed to board home.

The Coral Princess was on a cruise in South America scheduled for March 19 in Buenos Aires. Since then, the ship has encountered docking difficulties due to various port closures and airline flight cancellations, Cruise Line said.

Passengers are separated into their own private rooms, and meals are served via room service. The crew also remains in their quarters when they are not working.

The Coast Guard said in a Saturday news release that it was involved in processing about 120 ships carrying about 250,000 passengers in the past three weeks due to a coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement from the Coast Guard, as of Saturday, there were 114 cruise ships with 93,000 crew members in or near US ports. This includes 73 cruise ships, with 52,000 crew moored or moored at US ports and moorings. Another 41 cruise ships with 41,000 crew members are underway and are near the United States.

The cruise ship industry announced on March 13 that it will voluntarily suspend operations from most US ports. The following day, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention issued an order not to sail any cruise ships that have not stopped operating.

“We commend the cruise industry’s decision to shut down, but the global tourism suspension will not happen instantaneously or easily,” said Deputy Commander of the Coast Guard. Told. “Federal, state, local and industry cooperation to accomplish this feat truly represents the national approach dictated by the President, fighting the spread of the virus and minimizing the loss of life. It’s essential for. ”

Princess Cruise is a Carnival Corps brand based in Miami, the world’s largest cruise company.

