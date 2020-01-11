Another earthquake strikes Puerto Rico with a magnitude of 5.9

Loading...

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 hit Puerto Rico on Saturday morning, reports the US Geological Survey.

The quake was approximately 8 miles south of Indios, Puerto Rico, in the Caribbean at a depth of 6.2 miles. The USGS first said the tentative size was 6.0.

Puerto Rico has experienced tremors throughout the week, including a 6.4 magnitude quake on Tuesday This killed at least one man, destroyed houses and left most of the island without electricity. An aftershock of magnitude 5.2 occurred on Friday afternoon.

The US territory expected power to return to its 3 million inhabitants by Saturday, and the authorities had tweeted that 95% had been restored at 8 a.m. before the Saturday quake.

Parts of Lares, Adjuntas, Ponce and San German lost power after the quake on Saturday, said the energy company Electric Energy Authority.

After trembling, there was electricity on 93% of the island, the Puerto Rico Electricity Agency said.

Governor declares emergency

Since December 28, around 500 2.0 or greater earthquakes have struck Puerto Rico, which is still recovering from Hurricane Maria in 2017.

This storm killed nearly 3,000 people, leaving millions of Americans without electricity, water or shelter. The recovery was slow and difficult.

During the earthquake, Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced declared a state of emergency this week and activated the National Guard of Puerto Rico.

She asked people to stay calm and expect aftershocks. Many took mattresses, tents and tarpaulins to their yards to sleep. They were afraid of what aftershocks could do to their already stressed or damaged houses.

Rep. Jenniffer González-Colón, the non-voting delegate of the territory to Congress, said on Friday that more than 6,000 people were in emergency shelters.