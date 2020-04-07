Shawn Johnson Funeral Home says the 11-year-old body was anointed in Georgia. But the funeral home, which took care of his remains, says it doesn’t seem to be true.

RIVIERA BEACH – As Shawn Johnson’s funeral home shoots back in the middle of an allegation that it misunderstood Re’Asia’s Washington body, the funeral home, which took care of the 11-year-old’s remains, echoes his family’s claims that Re’Asia’s body was probably not embedded. and not cooled properly.

“If that had happened as it should have, we wouldn’t be talking at this point,” said Jason Fuller, director of the funeral home at Fuller Brothers Funeral Home on Pompano Beach.

In a Monday interview, Jason Fuller and his brother Clarence Fuller described the cleansing of the logistical confusion between them and Re’Asia’s family. They said Shawn Johnson’s funeral and cremation services were done.

In February, Re’Asia’s parents filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the Riviera Beach funeral home, its corporate executives and scammers. They claimed they were careless about the remains of their daughter.

In a defense and counterclaim document interviewed last month, Shawn Johnson’s funeral home denied these allegations, saying they have caused tens of thousands of dollars in losses from business and death threats to at least one employee.

The applications also state that the re-poring of Re’Asia’s body took place in Georgia “shortly after her departure” and claimed that its staff had warned Re’Asia’s mother that services should be held by 1 February if she wanted an open coffin.

But the worries aren’t about Re’Asia’s body, the Fuller brothers said. For example, they were left to coordinate obtaining a death certificate. It usually happens within a few days of someone passing by.

Re’Asia died on January 22 of an asthma attack on a family trip to Savannah, Georgia. His death certificate was not completed until three weeks later.

“It’s these things that make our profession look like we don’t know what we’re doing,” Jason Fuller said.

What happened

The Re’Asia family contacted the Fuller brothers at the end of Feb. 6 to retrieve his body from Shawn Johnson’s funeral home and to arrange coordination services for fifth-graders who had attended Everglades Elementary School in the West Palm Beach suburbs.

The unusual arrangement arose after Re’Asia’s mother Ebony Morgan saw what she described as her daughter’s almost unrecognizable remains.

The next morning, Clarence Fuller, chief operating officer of Fuller Brothers, drove to the Riviera Beach funeral home to pick up Re’Asia’s body.

At the same time, Re’Asia’s relatives headed south to the refrigeration business in Fort Lauderdale, where they were told to have his body. When they arrived at ABCO, the owner told them that Re’Asia’s body was not only on her premises, but also that she never had an arrangement to store the bodies at Shawn Johnson’s funeral home.

When Clarence Fuller drove back to Pompano Beach, he received a call to return to Riviera Beach to meet with the Re’Asia family and city police outside Shawn Johnson’s business.

When officers confirmed he was allowed to move Re’Asia’s body, Clarence Fuller headed back to the Broward County area. Within an hour, a researcher at the Florida Financial Services Department of Funeral, Cemetery, and Consumer Services was at his family’s funeral home.

A state official examined and documented Re’Asia’s body while investigating a complaint made by her family, the Fuller brothers said.

The government agency did not immediately answer questions regarding the status of the investigation.

That night, the Re’Asia family gathered for the Fuller Brothers party and asked the brothers several questions: How is this going? Is this common? Where are we going from here?

What should have happened

The answer was partly logistical. Re’Asia did not have a death certificate, and since he died in Georgia, they had to return to the Georgian funeral home.

Both Florida and Georgia laws require the first director of a Funeral or a person acting on behalf of the director to file a death certificate within 72 hours of the person’s death.

Shawn Johnson’s funeral home claims in the court’s allegations that the Georgian institution took custody and strengthened Re’Asia’s body before starting its business. If true, it means that the Georgian institution would have been responsible for obtaining the death certificate.

However, the funeral home in question, Celestration of Life, Augusta, did not learn about Re’Asia’s death until weeks after his death, when the Fuller brothers contacted it to help secure Re’Asia’s death certificate, the Fuller brothers said.

If the brothers had been contacted immediately after Re’Asia’s death, one of the first steps they said they had taken would have been to reach out to Georgia, such as Celebration of Life.

Most likely, the Georgian funeral home would have picked up Re’Asia’s body from the hospital and either chilled or, more likely, ballooned her remains, Jason Fuller said.

That funeral home would have coordinated the acquisition of his death certificate, and then Fuller Brothers and the Georgian funeral home would have worked to transport their bodies to Florida for services.

Shawn Johnson Funeral Home doesn’t answer questions about who rose from Re’Asia’s body and where.

Re’Asia’s uncle Pierre Ifill, whose law firm in Georgia is helping Tayson Gaines ’South Florian company sue Shawn Johnson Funeral & Cremation Services, did not respond to requests from The Palm Beach Post to comment on the story.

