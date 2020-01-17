Another loss for Bulls – and another disappearing act for Lauri Markkanen

PHILADELPHIA – With a loss of 100-89 for the undermanned 76ers on Friday night, the Bulls are now 1-17 against teams .500 or better this season – a record that they almost certainly wished they could forget.

Forgetting may be easier than actually improving.

Coach Jim Boylen can talk about ‘growth discs’ and building an identity, but the bottom line is that winning still misses the Bulls, who fell to 15-28 with the loss.

“All wins are important, but of course we don’t have many (against winning teams),” says Lauri Markkanen. “I think … is the Clippers the only one we have?”

Yes, that’s it, Lauri, and that came with the Clippers seated Kawhi Leonard, Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams.

Markkanen admitted that he and his teammates are trying to stay away talking about their lack of success against winning teams.

“We know that, but we don’t want to discuss it,” he said. “But we recognize that it is there. I think it is a good motivation for players to move on. “

The problem is that days quickly fall off the calendar and the February 6th trading deadline is now in sight. If the Bulls feel they cannot compete for a play-off spot – even in the shaky Eastern Conference – then Thaddeus Young, Denzel Valentine and possibly even Kris Dunn may be trade candidates.

“We know that our schedule is a lot harder in the second half of the season than in the first half,” Chandler Hutchison said. “So it becomes so much more a challenge to stay locked up and try to go there.”

An example: the second half against the 76ers (27-16). Even with their third string center, Luke Kornet, at a starting point, the Bulls checked all the boxes of their game plan in the first quarter and took a 24-21 lead. They took a one-point lead at rest, thanks to 12 points from Markkanen.

Then Markkanen didn’t score in the entire second half – only two shots. See you soon, hello and hello for another disappointment in the third quarter.

“Yes, I should probably be (more selfish),” he said. “I have to get the ball and go to those places where I can take those 20 shots. I am a team-first man, so I will do what we need, but of course I play a large part on my own level.

“I know that I can probably attack the edge more often and more aggressively. Of course I tried to find my places, but I didn’t feel like I had the opportunity. “

Boylen said it was up to him to let Markkanen take advantage of the opportunities.

“We need to get him going more,” said Boylen. “Some (on him), part of it is on me. I just want him to be aggressive. I just think it teaches something, something grows. Sometimes boys have to help themselves, and sometimes you have to help them. That is the nature of the game. “