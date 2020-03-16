Rainbow flags are on display before the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Newcastle United on February 24, 2018 (Catherine Ivill / Getty)

Senior MP Tory has stepped in to allow the government to extend its anti-football laws to stamp out civilians.

Mr Juliusan Knight, co-chair of the selection committee for digital, culture, media and sports, wants the football law to be more explicit.

People who engage in racist or misogynistic races can be arrested and deported, and Knight wants to see the abuse being dealt with in the same way.

Speaking to The House, he also pointed to the lack of homosexual players in high-profile sports, and said that it was “very strange” that many did not come out.

“It’s interesting that it is not, in the Premier League of a few hundred players … that we do not have a young player,” he said. “Football is still nonsense, it is about homosexuality.”

Julian Knight has claimed to “love” the challenge, which begins with a change in existing law.

“(The reform) is something that has been laughed at for a long time, but because of the decisions, it hasn’t happened,” he said. “We’re going fine now. Leave us alone.”

Several other MPs have urged the government to respond to the abuse at football games, including Damian Collins, who has previously played the role of Knight.

In 2018 Collins introduced a bill to amend the football law, which is run by former Galesth rugby manager Gareth Thomas.

Gareth Thomas has had a say in publishing the story of the theft of gut in football (Athena Photos / Getty Images)

Gareth Thomas went on to call for an amendment to the law, and last year he pleaded with Boris Johnson to implement a “bad law” policy on online bullying.

Commenting on the article on Don’s Tell Me Score podcast, Thomas said: “We’re going to be racist, it’s hitting our heads, everybody’s getting out of the way.

“Within two to three months some kind of discrimination or abusive behavior or anyone else will do it right – but when you look at the seven months, nothing has happened because everyone has done enough.”