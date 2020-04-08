Another of Pawan Kalyan’s nephew Ram Charan is in Cameron?

Pawan Kalyan, the superstar of Bollywood, who is making a comeback to film with Veekal Saab after a long gap of 7 years, has also made headlines with the title of his next ‘Untitled Project’, titled # PSPK27. The Pawan Kalyan starrer, who is helmed by filmmaker Radhakrishna Jagarlamudi, has come to the helm of a period film.

According to a report from Cinemaexpress.com, # PSPK27 director, Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi is keen to get closer to Pawan Kalyan’s nephew and RRR star Ram Charan for a smaller role.

# PSPK27: Another of Pawan Kalyan’s nephews Ram Charan is in Camon?

If it falls everywhere, Ram Charan can allocate his dates after shooting the remaining parts of the much-anticipated RRR for his PSPK3.

Talking about the RRR of Ram Charan, there is also a Junior NTR with Period Actioner. Bollywood superstars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt are also in the lead roles.

The RRR is helmed by SS Rajamouli and will be released on January 1st.

About Pawan Kalyan’s comeback film Bhakle Saab, Courtroom Drama २०१ is an official Telugu remake of Bollywood hit Pink, released in 2016.

Pawan Kalyan has been replying to Amitabh Bachchan’s role in Pink’s Telugu remake. Pavan Bhikel will appear as a staunch advocate in Saab.

Bhikel Saab plays the lead role of Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagela and Prakash Raj.

Pawan Kalyan starrer helmed by filmmaker Venu Shriram, and is jointly sponsored by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju.

The film’s post-production work is fast paced in the midst of present-day sidecuts.

