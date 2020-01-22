Another portion of winter weather for the second consecutive weekend in the northeast

Jan 22 (UPI) – Forecasters say that the second consecutive weekend will affect troubled winter weather in the northeastern United States, and although this weekend’s storm may not have the same rainfall pattern as the last. it could bring its share of travel hazards and delays.

After striking the central states, the storm spreads from west to east across the northeast and extends from Friday to Saturday during the night.

“All or most of this storm is likely to bring rain to major cities on Interstate 95, from Washington DC through Baltimore to Philadelphia and New York City,” said Rob Miller, AccuWeather senior meteorologist.

Rain will be an integral part of the storm for much of Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, central and southeast Maryland, Delaware, central and southeast Pennsylvania, New Jersey, southeastern New York, and southeastern New England.

“There is currently little likelihood that enough cold air will be generated by the storm or drawn in from the north to change the snow in these mid-Atlantic areas,” added Miller.

The chance that snow will come back is somewhat greater in south-east New England. However, if this is the case, the probability is high just before the storm begins.

Although the end of January is usually the time of year when the cold air tends to fight, meteorologists say that this storm is unlikely to be the case for most of the densely populated I-95 corridor to the east.

In areas further north and west there will be a different story where a winter mix can cause more problems. Boston and, to a certain extent, Hartford, Connecticut, will likely get a combination of snow and rain from the slippery ride storm during at least part of the storm.

In indoor areas such as Pittsburgh and Youngstown, Ohio, rain is expected for most of the storm. However, it is possible to change the snow accumulation towards the end.

“Even where rain is mostly predicted, there may be a few fun shops to watch out for,” Miller said.

Even though the air in the Arctic changes this week before the storm sets in, some surfaces, especially those in the shade and in elevated areas, remain cold enough for some time to form stained ice.

The potential for freezer bags could extend to the south of Piedmont in western Virginia and to coastal areas in northern Maine. Despite the risk of incomplete ice, a widespread major ice event is not expected in this storm.

AccuWeather meteorologists say there is a zone where heavy snow will occur during most of the storm, and the central Appalachian Mountains in central New England are the most likely target.

“A general 6-10 inch of snow is likely from the mountains in central New York to West Maine,” said Miller.

An AccuWeather Local StormMax of 14 inches can occur in parts of the Catskills, Berkshires, Adirondacks, Green Mountains and White Mountains as well as in the northern part of the Alleghenies.

In other areas from western and northern Pennsylvania to northern Maine, 1 to 6 inches of snow typically falls. Snow is also likely to fall in the mountains of West Virginia and West Maryland.

Except for the highest elevations where snow falls, it is likely that the snow will be wet and stuck to nature due to air temperatures near or maybe slightly above freezing. This means that rock salt should be able to adequately melt snow, ice, and slush, whereas it typically won’t work in a typical storm in late January with single-digit temperatures, teenagers, and below 20 ° F.

The storm will subside from west to east over a period from Saturday to Sunday afternoon.

An explosion of Arctic air is not expected to occur after the storm. Instead, a mixture of air from the Pacific and southwest Canada will emerge. The air will be cold enough to support snow showers and a few streaks of snow with lake effects from the Great Lakes to the central Appalachian Mountains on Sunday.

The stormy conditions in large parts of the region and the cloud cover from the mountains to the Great Lakes provide additional cold. Given the expectation that the polar vortex will remain strong and retreat to the north, temperatures are likely to be above average in most cases.