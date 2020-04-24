Another strong quarter for both the customer and the data center

Earnings season for technology industry kicks off, Intel reported financial results for the first quarter of the year last night. And, like virtually every Intel quarter for the past two years, it has been a cheesy one, with Intel once again recording growing revenue and a very healthy profit margin.

For the first quarter of 2020, Intel posted revenues of $ 19.8 billion, a significant improvement over the previous year’s quarter and only slightly behind Intel’s record-breaking Q4. As a result of these strong revenues, income was also very healthy for the company, with Intel recording $ 5.7 billion in net profits, a 43% jump over the first quarter19. Meanwhile, gross margins rose 4 percentage points to 60.6%, pushing Intel back above their revered 60% gross margin threshold.

Intel Q1 2020 Financial Results (GAAP)

Q1’2020

Q4’2019

Q1’2019

Income

$ 19.8B

$ 20.2B

$ 16.1B

Operating income

$ 7.0B

$ 6.8b

$ 4.2B

Net income

$ 5.7b

$ 6.9B

$ 4.0B

Gross margin

60.6%

58.8%

56.6%

Revenue of the customer’s calculation group

$ 9.8B

-2%

+ 14%

Data center group revenue

$ 7.0B

-3%

+ 43%

Revenue of the Internet of Things

$ 1137M

-2%

+ 8%

Group of non-volatile memory solutions

$ 1.3B

+ 8%

+ 46%

Group of programmable solutions

$ 519m

+ 3%

+ 7%

Breaking things up on a group basis, many of Intel’s internal reporting groups have seen double-digit growth over last year. Client computing revenue increased 14% to $ 9.8 billion and data center revenue was an even bigger winner with $ 7.0 billion in revenue, a 43% increase over the previous year. Significant growth in the data center segment comes as Intel saw both higher average sales prices and higher volumes in general, with ASP and volumes growing 13% and 27% respectively. Overall, Intel attributes the data center earnings to the company’s “great strength” in the market, although they noted that they saw a 53% year-on-year increase in revenues from cloud service providers.

As for client computing revenue, the biggest gains were notebook ASPs, which increased 22% over last year. The customer’s other metrics were relatively gentle; notebook volumes actually fell by 3%, while on the desktop ASPs increased by 4% while volumes decreased by 4%. For the Intel customer group, the company is stepping out of the second quarter of selling Ice Lake laptops, improving the offering and helping drive those numbers. Additionally, the new Intel Comet Lake-H CPUs were recently launched, which means they would also be shipped to OEMs in the first quarter.

By completing the Intel product portfolio, the company made small gains for its group of programmable solutions and its Internet of Things business. Overall the IoT was a mixed bag: Mobileye’s revenue, which the company offers a separate breakout, increased by 22% over the previous year, but the rest of Intel’s IoT business recorded a drop in revenue of 3%. Finally, Intel’s storage group was a surprising winner, with record revenues that pushed them to a 46% year-on-year growth, thanks to higher ASP NANDs and lower unit costs.

Meanwhile, like most other tech companies, the 800-pound gorilla from the chip world is in an interesting position as the new coronavirus pandemic has blocked most of the world’s economies. For the first quarter, Intel believes it has actually benefited somewhat from the epidemic, as businesses and consumers had to make previously unplanned purchases of laptops and other equipment to work from home and from remote learning. However, as the pandemic continues, it is likely to begin to affect Intel’s sales in other ways as idle businesses will not carry out their usual purchases and expansions. As a result, Intel does not even provide full-year financial guidance due to the economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

The downside, as a company and employer, the coronavirus epidemic has also threatened Intel’s manufacturing operations. Despite this, according to Intel, the company has been able to keep all its essential production operations underway, with a punctual delivery rate that is even better than 90%. So far Intel seems to have resisted the first part of the pandemic quite well.

All eyes will therefore be on the second quarter, both for the continuous developments with the coronavirus pandemic, and for Intel’s internal production efforts. With Intel starting to ship its 10nm Tiger Lake CPUs to OEMs by the middle of the year, the company will push its 10nm production lines harder than ever as they advance towards a new generation of CPUs. As it is slowly improving, the 10nm rock growth remains somewhat of a proverbial albatross around Intel’s neck, so further improvement in capacity and performance will contribute significantly to helping Intel maintain its success, especially in light of stiff competition by AMD.