Another suspect in November, a mass shooting is now reserved in Fresno Co. prison

FRESNO, California – Fresno police announced that another suspect in the November mass shooting had been booked at Fresno County jail.

Ger Lee, 27, is one of seven suspects. He is charged with four counts of murder, one count of conspiracy to commit murder and 12 counts of willful, willful and willful attempted murder.

Lee was previously in Sherburne County Jail in Minnesota.

Fresno police announced in December that six other gang members had been arrested for the mass shooting in east-central Fresno.

They are Billy Xiong, 25, Anthony Montes, 27, Porge Kue, 26, Johnny Xiong, 25, Pao Vang, 30 and Jhovanny Delgado, 19.

Four people were killed and six others injured on November 17 when two suspects opened fire at a backyard football party.

Fresno police chief Andy Hall says all are members of the Mongolian Boys Society, which was previously described as a predominantly Hmong gang.

Investigators say the case started to collapse when Clovis police arrested Billy Xiong on December 17 for stealing mail. In his car, they found a modified Glock 9 mm handgun with two magazines. The weapon was tested and turned out to be one of the two pistols used in mass shooting. Xiong was already considered a person of interest for filming.

After Xiong’s arrest and confirmation of the weapon, 19 search warrants were executed. During the warrant searches, 40 people were contacted and 13 other firearms were seized, including the second pistol that was used in the mass shootings. This weapon was a 40 caliber Glock handgun which had been stolen in Oklahoma. Two vehicles were also seized, along with $ 46,000 in cash, allegedly from the sale of drugs.

The six men each face four counts of homicide, 12 counts of attempted homicide and conspiracy to commit murder, with gang and gun upgrades. The deposit for each person is approximately $ 11 million.

Thirty people had gathered at the house for a party organized to watch a football match on television. The rally was described as peaceful and calm before the suspects entered the courtyard and opened fire on the 16 men who were in the courtyard.

Fresno police chief Andy Hall says they think the six members of the Mongolian Boys Society targeted the rally because they thought it was a group of gang members from Asian Crips.

The Mongolian Boys Society was looking to fight back for a shooting earlier today that killed 28-year-old Randy Xiong.

Chef Hall said that only one person at the party was associated with the Asian Crips, but was not an active member.

Investigators say five people left the rally before they arrived, detectives have still not been able to locate these individuals, and have not come forward.

EDITORIAL CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story stated that Randy Xiong was linked to suspects arrested for the shooting. Fresno police said Randy Xiong was not related to the suspects. However, Randy has a brother who is a member of the Mongolian Boys Society.

