Another TMT member says NO Floyd Mayweather comeback

Phil Jay 06/02/2020

📸 Mayweather Promo

According to TMT member Ishe Smith, Floyd Mayweather will soon not return to the boxing ring to fight the old opponents Manny Pacquiao or Canelo.

Borrowing from Ashley Theophane, who informs WBN of a similar view, Sugar Shay sees Mayweather preventing a full comeback.

Smith believes Mayweather would only be part of a crossover event against a UFC star, not against Pacquiao or any other top star.

“I’m on the fence about Floyd fighting again. I don’t see him boxing again, but I could see him fight another crossover fight in the future, especially at the new Las Vegas Raiders Stadium,” said Smith exclusively told World Boxing News,

“Floyd is about making history, how better can you be the first fight in the new stadium? I don’t think he should box again.

“In my opinion, he has nothing to prove in the boxing ring. All these UFC people keep calling him, so why not?”

Smith added to the Pacquiao fight that was rumored this year for Las Vegas or Saudi Arabia: “Manny was active, as were other young fighters. I just don’t see the need for Floyd to do it.

“If Floyd annoys Comebacks, he only has to do it for money. I no longer see any advantage in fighting or boxing. He has everything to lose and nothing to gain.

“People like Canelo and Manny would be willing to argue with him. I would advise him to stay away from sports. He has accomplished everything and much more.

“Floyd is one of the best in history and doesn’t have to do it,” he added.

LAS VEGAS CHAMP

Smith, who had a remarkable success with Mayweather, became the world leader in welterweight in 2013.

In a seven-month reign, Smith became the first Las Vegas world champion and a place in history books.

The 41-year-old Smith, who last fought Erickson Lubin in February 2019, has had 40 professional fights.

Phil Jay is the editor of World Boxing News. Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay