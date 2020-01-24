Another week for the Waterloo Warming Center, other locations possible

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) – The Waterloo Warming Center will remain open until January 31st at its current location.

Pat Treloar, Waterloo’s fire chief, extended the deadline to accommodate the center’s leaders and find a location that complies with applicable regulations.

Jubilee Methodist United Church, where the center currently operates Not in accordance with the Fire Protection Act for people to stay overnight because there is no sprinkler system. It is up to the code to work as a church.

Black Hawk County Supervisor Chris Schwartz hopes the former Hawkeye Community College Metro Center will be suitable for his needs. The fire department has already approved it as a heat center. Schwartz says they are about to reach an agreement.

Another option would be to temporarily use the basement of the Black Hawk County courthouse. Schwartz has put an item on the agenda of the next supervisory board meeting to vote on.