Another winter storm threatens the central, eastern United States

A new round of travel problems associated with the next winter storm will spread to the northeast from the central United States after a period of snow and ice calm for a while this week.

The storm is destined to bring winter rainfall and travel problems over a wide range, though the arctic air that starts this week will become stale and milder over time.

First, a weak storm that produces mottled rain and mountain snow in California on Monday will swing east during the week.

“This preliminary storm will bring a bit of snow and a winter mix to the central plains and the upper midwest on Tuesday evening and Wednesday,” said AccuWeather meteorologist Matt Benz.

“The main storm that will hit the central and northeastern states will take shape a short time later and catch the storm during the week before it continues,” said Benz.

During the night from Wednesday to Friday, a snowstorm of the main storm is expected from parts of the northeast from Kansas to northern Michigan.

While this swath is likely to drop only a few inches of snow, enough snow can fall to make some roads in the Interstate 35, I-80 and I-90 corridors slippery. Cities that have the potential to receive up to several centimeters of snow or a combination of rain and snow include Kansas City, Mo .; Des Moines, Iowa; Omaha, Neb.; Madison, Wisc.; Minneapolis and maybe Chicago.

As the system evolves at the end of the week and this weekend, there are likely to be some significant differences in the structure and course of the storm compared to last weekend.

The last storm that happened last weekend headed towards the Great Lakes and had plenty of cold air to work with.

The storm this weekend will operate with stale arctic cold air and will face east rather than north, and will likely also connect to the jetstream level of the atmosphere.

Given that the storm is still a few days away, the forecasters indicate that there are uncertainties regarding the specific point in time, the shape and the intensity of the precipitation.

We currently know the following for the weekend storm in the northeast.

Since the remaining Arctic air is cool at best, the initial form of precipitation is more likely to be the liquid variant for the Ohio Valley, the central Appalachian Mountains, the mid-Atlantic coast and southern New England. Rain or a combination of snow, ice, and rain are likely in these areas for a while during the first part of the storm.

Forecasters warn that a transition from rain to snow or from an icy mixture to snow can occur in parts of the United States, as this storm is more east than north and the air in the air is getting colder Ohio Valley and central Appalachian Mountains. A portion of the I-95 corridor in the mid-Atlantic and southern New England is least likely to happen.

There is also evidence that an intensifying dose of cold air develops over northern England and southeastern Canada, which could be drawn into the storm and increase the likelihood that the snow will be further south and the snow may become heavier over the center of Appalachia and in central and southern New England.

Details will unfold with the storm over the course of the weekend. There will certainly be some interesting changes in the forecast as more information becomes available.

It is probably too early to change plans for this weekend in parts of the Midwest or Northeast as weather-related issues may only occur for a limited time. However, as with most activities and travel plans this time of year, it’s generally worth having some flexibility, even if it’s not as cold as storms expect.