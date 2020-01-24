Another WNBA player campaigns for the release of a prisoner

Maya Moore’s announcement that she was taking a sabbatical from last year’s game was arguably one of the most talented and well-equipped basketball players of all time, and was shocked for one of its reasons.

The 30-year-old, who has struck eight seasons with the Minnesota Lynx as a striker and won four championships, announced that she would take time off to reform the criminal justice system and to release Jonathan Irons, a detained black man to deploy believes innocently in his alleged crime.

According to the New York Times, Moore will not return to the WNBA for the second time in a row as she will continue to support the publication of Irons. The two-time Olympic champion of the US national basketball team is also not available for this year’s games.

“I’m in really good shape with my life right now and I don’t want to change anything,” she told the New York Times. “Basketball wasn’t the most important thing for me. After all these years on the street, I was able to rest and get in touch with people around me. And I could be there for Jonathan. “

Moore met 39-year-old Irons in 2017 at the Jefferson City Correctional Center in Missouri. At the age of 16, he was sentenced to 50 years in prison for robbery and assault for attacking a St. Louis homeowner with a gun. The house owner is said to have been shot in the head during the incident.

Despite the unavailability of witnesses, fingerprints,

Footprints, DNA or traces of blood link iron to the crime scene

was found guilty by a pure white jury after the homeowner named him

suspect. He was brought to trial as an adult, albeit as a teenager.

According to the prosecutor, Irons confessed to breaking into the house during an interrogation with a police officer. However, Irons and his lawyers vehemently denied these claims, the New York Times reports. The official who interrogated Irons also did not record the session, which only took place between the two without witnesses.

Moore, who was attracted to Iron’s story and meanwhile

Close friends decided to support him in every possible way. She has participated since then

Several hearings after Judge Daniel Green checked his appeal despite one

Prosecutor’s appeal in October.

Moore remains optimistic about the appeal when she told the New York Times: “We just have to be patient” and “keep trusting”.

In the meantime, Judge Green is reviewing new expert testimony and the results of the fingerprints he has ordered to be checked.

“I don’t think it’s the right time for me to retire.”

Moore said when asked if she would ever return to the league. “Retirement

is something that is a big deal and there is a right way to do it well and

This is not the time for me. “

She added: “I have had such a unique experience in the game.

I have experienced the best in my field and I have done it several times. There

I wish I couldn’t experience anything anymore. “

Another reason Moore took the sabbatical was the result of

fatigue. Since the WNBA players don’t earn enough over the course of the season,

Most end up abroad after the season to make extra money.

A new collective agreement, recently signed, is designed to increase and improve their remuneration and incentives.

