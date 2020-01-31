Another YouTube boxing clown show and real fighters are NOT happy

Phil Jay 01/31/2020

📸 Scott Hirano

It’s no secret that World Boxing News has died because YouTube boxing is shown in the same function as the professionals, which was repeated by many on Thursday evening.

When two no-hoppers took the spotlight off the real fighters with dedication, heart and skill, the sport dropped again to the lowest possible level.

Again, being a professional boxer is not a right of passage for anyone with a mass of followers. If you could name another sport that would allow this, I would be excited to listen.

But not only me, there are many others who want them to pretend to start their own company and no longer drive on a tested platform.

Past and present world champions commented on the farce, which went down in Miami like a lead balloon.

“Wish these YouTubers would do 1 and stay away from professional boxing. It’s worth watching. I think they mock our sport. If you want to box, you should run separate events. The 1st place was a bit crazy, but this is going to be a farce, ”said united champion Josh Taylor.

I wish these YouTubers would do 1 and keep me away from professional boxing. It’s worth watching and I think they make fun of our sport. If you want to box, you should run separate events. 1. 1 was a bit of a laugh, but this is going to be a farce

– Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorBoxer) January 30, 2020

Abner Mares, a ruler with several weights, added his thoughts.

“I pay to never see a YouTuber box again. I’m fine if they do charity exhibition matchups / fundraisers. But as a professional?”

I pay to never see a YouTuber box again. I’m alright. Charity exhibition matchups / fundraisers are carried out with them. But as a pro? 🤨

– ABNER MARES (@abnermares) January 31, 2020

“Bro, what the hell is going on in Miami? Clown show, ”said Regis Prograis

Bro What the hell is going on in Miami? Clown show #boxing

– Rougarou (@RPrograis), January 31, 2020

Others involved in the sport, including Tyson Fury’s friend and featherweight contender Isaac Lowe, were stunned.

“How can you be in boxing, call yourself a boxer and be involved in something like that! The world has gone cuckoo! I am ashamed of my sport. I feel it for every TRUE fighter out there fighting to get a shot at the money! “

A shame for professional boxing, for the fight he fought in the ring with his ass. Then make them fight and in the end we have to do everything after putting our lives into this sport #fuckup #dontplayboxing #joke

– Isaac Warrior Lowe (@ isaaclowe6) January 31, 2020

“A shame for professional boxing, when it comes to the fight he plays with his ass in the ring, you get her to fight the whole WWE after we put our lives into this sport license,” said Lowe ,

This shit is jokes 🤡

– Erickson Lubin (@EricksonHammerL), January 31, 2020

Erickson Lubin: “These are jokes.”

I’m glad the circus is over. #PaulvsGib

– Mykal (Michael) Fox (@ProfessorMyke), January 31, 2020

Mykal Fox: I’m glad the circus is over.

How do you interview someone about a fight that has never been in a fight? Someone recently said the quality is out of date (I believe it today). C’mon @DAZN_USA I really want to be rooted in your product, but you’re making terrible mistakes in production.

– Steve (£ 2) Forbes (@ 2lbforbes) January 31, 2020

NOT REAL FIGHTERS

Steve Forbes, ex-defending champion and all-round legend, did better than the others and criticized the broadcasters for acting as if they were real boxers.

“How do you interview someone about a fight that has never been in a fight? Someone recently said that the quality is out of date (I think it is today) @DAZN_USA

I really want to take root for your product, but you’re making terrible mistakes in production.

“These YouTubers are not real fighters who stop behaving like this. Please call it an entertaining look at real boxing. I couldn’t imagine HBO, Showtime, ESPN or Fox doing this. “

All in all, it was a damn judgment. However, a WBN knows that this can no longer be prevented in a few months.

Hopefully common sense will prevail sooner rather than later.

The views expressed in this article are those of the publisher Phil Jay. Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow @PhilDJay on Twitter