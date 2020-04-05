Answers to the complex question about Coronavirus from Italy

“We believe Italy may be the most comparable region to the United States,” said Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday. As the number of coronavirus deaths in Italy continues to grow, many are wondering: Why did the virus that originated in Wuhan, China, hit Italy so hard? And why do our leaders think we can become like Italy?

The answer is not straightforward, as there are many variables that incorporate it, some of them unique in Italy, while others are less distinctive and can offer important lessons for the United States and other nations that now support their own. shoots. pandemic.

Globalism

While the coronavirus outbreak is affecting the whole of Italy, the disease is still highly concentrated in the northern regions of Italy, which have a direct relationship with China.

In March 2019, Italy became the first G7 country to agree to join China’s Belt and Road (BRI) initiative, a global investment project known as the new “Belt and Road”. the silk “of the communist regime, which seeks to unite China with Europe and the rest of the world.

Since then, the program has expanded maritime trade in Italy, especially in the northern regions of the nation, such as Lombardy, the region of Milan, which became the epicenter of the Italian pandemic.

The first reported cases of the virus in Italy were two Chinese tourists, a husband and a wife, who arrived in Milan from Wuhan and fell ill in Rome. The third case was an Italian citizen repatriated to Wuhan. These first cases were quickly isolated in Rome in January. But experts now believe the virus spread for weeks across the Lombardy region when the 38-year-old super-distributor identified as Italy’s “Patient One” contracted the disease in February. Early contact localization suggests that this individual may have received the virus from another European who had been to China recently.

“It spread through Lombardy, the Italian-trading region that did China and home to Milan, the most vibrant and business-centered city in the country,” the New York Times reported. But the person they called “Patient One” was probably “Patient 200,” explained Italian epidemiologist Fabrizio Pregliasco.

When Italy finished suspending trips from China in February, the virus had already spread throughout the community. Still, China condemned Italy’s decision.

Political observers now believe that Italy, along with Iran and South Korea, which also have investment ties with China and were among the first nations outside of China to suffer from coronavirus, delayed early efforts to contain the virus because of a desire for economic protection. links with the communist regime.

“I didn’t know that there were 100,000 Chinese living in northern Italy and many of them were from Wuhan, and that there was a flight between Milan and Wuhan,” said Newt Gingrich, who is in Italy with his woman, Callista. , the current United States ambassador to the Holy See.

“We think the virus was like that in Italy,” he added. “Initially, the government did not realize how dangerous it would be. It was initially treated as a kind of small municipality, a local, regional problem, and then a boom, it exploded.”

“The coronavirus opens up a disturbing scenario,” said Andrea Delmastro Delle Vedove, an Italian policy from Italy’s conservative national party Fratelli. “It tells us that interdependence with China can be a problem not only from an economic or industrial point of view, but also from national security and national health prophylaxis.”

The bureaucracy

Another catalyst for Italy’s coronavirus crisis is the slow-moving government, followed by the implementation of partial solutions by the government, which only aided in the proliferation of the disease.

When the coronavirus was first discovered in Italy, many of the nation’s policymakers were skeptical, though it was noted that an epidemic was in relief.

“How many people can’t go to work now because of an 88-year-old who could die of the flu?” proclaimed Member of the House of Representatives, Vittorio Sgarbi, in front of the Italian Parliament in late February, before repeatedly shouting, “This is fiction!”

But then Italy’s notable politicians began to quarantine, while others became infected with the disease.

The Italian government has begun implementing partial solutions by quarantining specific areas, known as “red zones”. Then, on March 7, the government quarantined the entire northern Lombardy region, as well as some provinces of the neighboring regions, which represented about 16 million of the country’s population.

This performance, however, has backfired as it led to a mass exodus among Italians originally from the south, who temporarily lived in the north.

So, while the Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte made his blockade announcement, swarms of citizens bombed the train stations – or in their vehicles – and fled the quarantine areas recently to their homes, where they carried the disease to their family members, spreading the virus even further. Italy.

Days later, on March 9, the Italian government applied the same blockade across the country. But some might argue that it was too late at the time. The damage was already done.

The Italian government should have closed the entire nation, instead of initially applying partial solutions, which only facilitated the spread of the disease throughout Italy.

“His Prime Minister, publicly on February 3, said:” Don’t worry, you don’t have to foresee a pandemic because our system is ready to handle any type of emergency, “proclaimed Lombardy Governor Attilio. Fontana on March 31.

“You were the one who told me that I was racist when I asked for control of all the people returning from China,” he added. “They made fun of me for insolent words.”

Multigenerational home

When the Italians fled the quarantined areas in the north, many of them carried the virus to their relatives in the south. The threat of extension among this densely populated country was especially fatal because Italy has more multigenerational homes than any other western country and the elderly have a much higher risk of dying from the disease.

Thus, loving the nation’s family tragically created a ripe disaster situation during this pandemic, as this kind of life put the elderly at risk of increased contact with their relatives. minors.

“It is common for grandparents to look after their grandchildren daily and for their adult children to take care of them when they are old,” reports the Wall Street Journal. “Now, efforts to fight the virus are mounting a huge strain on this social security network.”

These multi-generational homes can help explain why many older people in Italy are dying of the coronavirus, according to data collected by the University of Bonn in Germany.

“If you share a home, it’s very likely that people have it,” said Christian Bayer, a professor at Bonn University, who co-authored a new study on coronavirus transmission.

The paper found a correlation between countries where multigenerational homes are common and have higher rates of coronavirus mortality, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Demographics

Italy also has the second largest population in the world next to Japan. In addition, the average age of people who die from the disease in Italy is 80 years. Therefore, an obvious answer as to why the death toll in Italy may be higher than in other nations may, in part, be explained by the great elderly in Italy.

But there is another factor that could explain why many older coronavirus patients in Italy die and have nothing to do with their age.

Rationalization of limited resources

While older patients die, most coronavirus patients in Italian hospitals are younger and healthier people, and older hospital staff are forced to overlook older patients so that they may have a tendency to chance to survive. the Wuhan virus.

Of the ICU bed occupants, 12 percent are between the ages of 19 and 50, around 52 percent are between the ages of 51 and 70, and the rest are 70. Thus, about 64 percent of coronavirus patients are under age. 70.

And the average age of coronavirus patients continues to fall, according to one Italian nurse, “the average age has dropped, around 55, 60 years old – men in their 30s also suffer from an oxygen crisis”, reported Il Giornale.

Northern Italy’s hospital system is one of the best in the country and in Europe. But still, the coronavirus pandemic quickly overwhelmed the medical resources in this rich region of Europe.

With hospitals crowded with low beds, ventilators and even supplies for their own physicians, many of whom are infected, there is not enough resources to care for everyone.

“We cannot invent new intensive care beds,” explained Dr. Marco Vergano of San Giovanni Bosco Hospital in Turin.

“It is important to understand that patients with severe Covid-19 interstitial pneumonia will not be in intensive care for a few days, but for weeks,” he said. This long recovery period also impedes the medical system in a pandemic when a steady increase in new patients requires attention due to a diminished supply of ICU beds.

For his part, Giorgio Gori, the mayor of Bergamo, a city within the northern Lombardy region with the worst infection in Italy, said that coronavirus patients who could not be treated were simply “dying.”

“If someone between the ages of 80 and 95 has severe breathing difficulties, they probably don’t go ahead,” added Christian Salaroli, a Bergamo hospital doctor.

While hospitals in northern Italy are overwhelmed, and as the disease begins to sink south, politicians in southern Lombardy warn that their healthcare centers will not be able to fully support elderly patients.

“Soon, we will no longer be able to help our most fragile citizens,” said Valeria Mancinelli, mayor of Ancona, a city in the Marche region of Italy, closer to Rome.

Marco Pavesi, a physician at Policlinico San Donato Hospital in Milan, stated in a publication for the New York Times last week that, if the number of coronavirus patients did not decrease, they could foresee a scenario that would become “triaing patient “. “Standard Practice.”

“Our elderly, sick and left alone by the state This is why there are so many deaths in Lombardy,” reported La Repubblica.

The dead cannot be compared precisely among nations

It is difficult to compare the number of coronavirus deaths among nations because some nations clearly falsify the evidence. Take China, for example, the nation that lied to the world about coronavirus from the beginning. Should we believe the communist regime when it tells us that a little over 3,000 people died from the disease before the fatalities began to go out?

There is increasing evidence that China has reduced its number of coronavirus deaths by tens of thousands (and perhaps even millions).

Then there’s Iran, which denies having mass graves dug for coronavirus victims, despite the fact that the pits are so huge, they are visible from space.

With regard to nations that are more transparent with their data, such as France and Germany, each country has different ways of recording its data, making these statistics inconsistent in the West.

“The way we code deaths in our country is very generous in the sense that everyone who dies in coronavirus hospitals is considered to die of coronavirus,” said Professor Walter Ricciardi, the scientific adviser to the Minister of Italy. health, according to the Telegraph.

This means that if anyone dies with coronavirus in Italy, it is reported as coronavirus fatality.

But other nations might say, “Well, that person died of coronavirus, but they had these other pre-existing conditions, which could have been the main factor.” Then death will not be reported as coronavirus death.

The same could be said for the way in which countries define “pre-existing conditions”. Italy could be too generous in this department.

For example, a recent Italian study found that more than 99% of coronavirus deaths in Italy were people who had some type of pre-existing medical condition.

But when you break down what Italy considers a “pre-existing condition”, you find that the definition includes high blood pressure (which is almost half of Americans) and diabetes (than about one in three Americans), according to the CDC

In addition, among those who died from the Wuhan virus in Italy, more than 76 percent had high blood pressure and more than 35 percent had diabetes.

However, conditions such as obesity did not even include in the Italy shortlist the pre-existing conditions of coronavirus fatalities, and we know that this condition has been a factor in coronavirus deaths elsewhere.

Take, for example, Louisiana, where diabetes and obesity are much more important. So far, coronavirus has been more deadly in New Orleans than in the rest of the U.S., with its death rate significantly higher per capita than in New York, according to Reuters on Thursday, The data suggest that the higher the prevalence of obesity in New Orleans is a contributing factor.

“About 97% of those killed by COVID-19 in Louisiana had a pre-existing disease, according to the state health department. Diabetes was seen in 40% of deaths, obesity in 25%, kidney diseases. by 23%, and heart problems by 21%, “Reuters reported.

Thus, while Italy’s death toll may have been exacerbated by its large elderly population, other nations will face their own challenges because of a higher percentage of their population suffering from one or more pre-existing conditions that can make the virus more deadly. ranging from high blood pressure to diabetes, lung disease, asthma, or simply obesity.

However, it is still too early to make comparisons between countries, as the pandemic has not yet begun and experts believe that other nations, such as the United States, England and France, have 9 to 10 days. behind Italy in terms of coronavirus progression.

Spain, meanwhile, is struggling to become the next Italy, as the country exceeded 10,000 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday, a statistic that Italy had suffered a week ago.

The death toll in Italy may actually be higher than reported

Speaking of different ways of recording data, countries have different ways of testing for coronavirus.

Although Italy initially performed coronavirus testing for both symptomatic and asymptomatic contacts of people, stricter testing policies were implemented on February 25, according to a paper published in the JAMA peer review journal.

This means Italy’s death rate may be lower than reported, as the nation does not have a good indication of how many mild or asymptomatic cases there are, as new Italian policies prioritize tests over to people with severe symptoms and borderline tests for people. which are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms.

This also means that Italy’s death toll could be higher than reported, as the country does not have a good indication of how many people died from coronavirus at home, without ever being tested for the disease.

So some may prefer to pummel this pandemic, there is undeniable evidence of the myriad of coffins coming out of Bergamo daily, and funeral solitaire being held daily at noon because of loved ones.

And it has only been a matter of weeks for this reality to transpire.

Italy’s fight with the Chinese coronavirus provides insight into what other nations might face if they did not think properly about the disease.

Therefore, we must examine other countries and not take into account their difficulties: because if we do not prepare and the virus hits us hard, the most insult to injury will be that we should know better.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo and Instagram.