[antelope-fireplace-in-close-proximity-to-tahoe-raises-worries-of-powerful-fireplace-period]

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — A wildfire in Tahoe Nationwide Forest is grabbing the attention of temperature specialists in California.

The Antelope Fireplace in Sierra County broke out Monday afternoon and immediately grew to 120 acres before fireplace crews received a cope with on the blaze.

Meteorologist Drew Tuma tweeted this timelapse online video showing the smoldering fireplace:

Firefighters have it below handle, but the subsequent concern is the time of year this is occurring.

February is early in the yr to be tracking wildfires.

If February remains dry, and if March is a soaker, we deal with the probability of a genuinely rigorous hearth year.