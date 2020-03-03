antelope-valley-torture,-baby-demise-circumstances-acquire-new-focus-with-documentary,-tribute-mural

A the latest documentary is bringing new focus to two heartbreaking Antelope Valley cases involving the dying of a child.

Just one scenario is that of Anthony Avalos.

His mom and her boyfriend are equally charged with torturing the boy in advance of his loss of life.

The other case is that of Gabriel Fernandez. He died in 2013. His mother and her boyfriend were the two convicted in his death.

Lots of issues were raised about what the county Section of Small children and Family members Expert services could have accomplished to guard individuals kids.

Local leaders say alterations have been designed to consider to guarantee very little like this comes about once more.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger claimed staffing has been added to DCFS places of work in the Antelope Valley and the division is aiming for continuity, rather than biking social personnel in and out of the spot.

There is also a new curriculum for social employees currently being put alongside one another to superior educate employees in unique communities.

Furthermore, a tribute to Gabriel was unveiled Monday in Palmdale. A mural was painted depicting his face.

The mural was painted by community artists on a wall around wherever Gabriel utilised to live.

People today have introduced balloons and candles to bear in mind the minimal boy.