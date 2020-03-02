[antetokounmpo-dominant-as-bucks-extend-acquire-streak]

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (proper) handles the ball in opposition to Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington for the duration of the next fifty percent at Spectrum Centre. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, March two — Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 41 factors and grabbed 20 rebounds as Milwaukee notched another dominant NBA victory, a 93-85 triumph around the Hornets in Charlotte.

The Bucks pushed their league-top history to 52-eight with their sixth straight gain considering that the All-Star crack.

Antetokounmpo said that was all that mattered as the teams’ streak of 100-position common-period games finished at 83.

“I never consider any one cares about that,” he explained of the triple-digit scoring streak that stretched again to February 23, 2019. “We as players just occur in right here and attempt to get a acquire.”

In this “old-school” victory, the Bucks hardly ever trailed in the 2nd half, while their 15 turnovers in the first three quarters aided the Hornets maintain it near and Charlotte trailed by just two moving into the last quarter.

Antetokounmpo seized management in the waning minutes, placing the Bucks up 88-83 with a turnaround bounce shot.

He then pulled down an offensive rebound, drew a foul and manufactured two free throws drove for an additional layup and extra an additional free throw as he scored the Bucks’ past 7 points to seal the activity.

Antetokounmpo, who handed out 6 assists, grew to become the to start with Bucks participant with a 40-20-five stat line since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1974.

Remarkably, Antetokounmpo amassed the figures in just 35 minutes on the court.

Brook Lopez included 16 details, 7 rebounds and 3 blocks — and appreciated observing one more excellent all-about performance from Antetokounmpo, epitomized by his late jumper more than the outstretched arms of Charlotte’s Miles Bridges.

“He places the do the job in every single day,” Lopez explained. “It’s great to see him go into the match, make people moves, shoot those people pictures with assurance.”

Afterwards yesterday, the Western Meeting main Los Angeles Lakers tried using to bounce back from a decline to the Grizzlies at Memphis when they took on growing star Zion Williamson and the Pelicans in New Orleans.

Lakers star LeBron James scored 19 factors with 10 assists and 8 rebounds in opposition to the Grizzlies on Saturday just after lacking a game with a sore left groin.

Clippers rally

The Los Angeles Clippers, locked in struggle with Denver for next spot in the West, rallied in the 3rd quarter for a 111-91 victory about the limited-handed Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers acquired off to a sizzling start irrespective of the injuries absences of stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, top by as quite a few as 14 points on the way to a 39-34 1st-quarter direct.

They have been up by two at halftime, and it was knotted at 89-89 with four: 39 still left in the 3rd when the Clippers manufactured an 18-5 scoring operate to choose control.

Kawhi Leonard scored 30 factors and Paul George extra 24 as the Clippers notched their fourth straight get.

1st-calendar year guard Shake Milton led Philadelphia with 39 details, which include 7 three-pointers.

But with Simmons nursing a back again harm and Embiid sidelined by a shoulder injuries, the Sixers endured a different blow when guard Josh Richardson clashed heads with a teammate in the next quarter and exited the match.

Richardson experienced a bruised nose and is getting checked for a achievable concussion, the 76ers reported.

The absence of Slovenian star Luka Doncic, who is nursing a sprained still left thumb, did not slow the Dallas Mavericks in a 111-91 victory around the Timberwolves in Minnesota.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 38 points and pulled down 13 rebounds for Dallas and Seth Curry included 27 points on 11-for-17 capturing. — AFP