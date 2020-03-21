Anthony Barbeau, now Kenny V. Security

Big Star

CD / DL

Now it’s out

Sacramento Kenny (a simple pop act sponsored by Dennis Woodman) and an Oxford Faith… .. Who Can Win a Boxing Challenge? Between a chicken with a human body and a kangaroo body? ”……

Anthony Barbeau will continue to do great work with this new album, here are the previous LP’s Natural Causes and reviews of Berlin’s Grass. For this record, Kenny mentions two supporting bands (the leader is “not a song”). Each of the three kenya members is nicknamed the appropriate Captain Beefheart-style nickname, a thorn is celebrated in one word. These garments are currently used as Anton’s sponsors for live performances in the United States and the United Kingdom.

I think a special contribution to the LP sleeves is represented by a chicken or human head based on the “sleeve” image. There’s also a scene with Barbee’s only tune – track Jing Jungle, just like that, err, jungle cutting. The 21st Century investigators have been caught up in the acid-infested pop, perhaps the problem solvers, in particular, “love me, hate me, but don’t destroy me.” Elsewhere, he takes songs from his own back catalog and works them out, the new performance giving him an extra hit and music on both sides.

So how does Kenny and Trim be integrated into this music pathologist? How does Barbara destroy the soldiers? It starts with real flawless inequality that can be a big concern for change workers. Both bands provide the energy and craftsmanship that supports many songs here, each of which is well suited to each song. The artist himself, Barbecue is often compared to Robin Hitchcock and other sharp witches and intellectuals, but on this record he reminded me of all the great Jonathan Richman. This was especially evident to me in a dirty and pink clean dress in a dirty bag.

But we must leave these comparisons aside, as Anthony is a man of his own making and has something to offer in this day and age – a great music album to please an audience. At first glance, the clean clothes quickly became self-contained in my synapses and the “Land of Economy” with the beauty of the economy. It is decorated with a big, addictive noise and returns to the mainstream with the same drive, high quality synth.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vidioeries (Embed)

Secretly, Anton seems to be working on their lives for some reason with both hair-raising pop pop and reggae legend Bunny Weller (with a few other well-known names). It delivers wild effects on a simple reggae beat – this song is borderline but it works really, real fun. Finally, we have a funny but spinning track that provides a perfect ending for Quinn’s album.

Turning to the efforts of The Walking Dead, it burns well with urgency, fuzz and feedback, and has a lovely feel with Bobby, saying, “I’ll build a nest in your head.” In this L.P. Anton will do that in the process. Wire… is instantly enjoyable and despite the fact that the beautiful Beacon dream is later known through tape promotion and it has some psychic elements, it also throws back-up kindergarten. The music here proves that Aguirdo has a real eye on everything Barbado does, and the music here connects with modesty.

He has a cool bass story that he admires in Finland, and Anton is here in Dylan and Louvre-esque. It builds up nicely with another great song that moves above a certain chorus. One popular dark rock song breakdown is Ping 99, another of Mahjong Dijon’s Thrust’s collaborations with a glittery guitar line and an unforgettable twist.

I think we should be balanced and call Kenny Views. Draw a very interesting point. The “trust efforts” are noisy and dive in direction, but Kenny’s contributions are more emergent and a bit more adventurous (something is saying). But these generalizations are not perfect – there are all the crocodiles and the album hangs in the same and exciting and creative set. We want Anthony’s magic and witchcraft to emerge even more in the dark days. Kenny V. Secure is a record of true entertainment for those who choose to listen to their record and bring it with little information. Nice collection.

Anthony Barbeau is on Facebook and the website is here

All the words by Ian Kandi – see the author’s profile here

Related