Anthony Bourdain’s final book “World Travel” has been announced

Anthony Bourdain worked on the book “World Travel” before his death in June 2018.

Anthony Bourdain can best be remembered for his beloved TV shows like Parts unknown and No reservationsbut it’s a book Kitchen confidential, that was the start of his career as a chef and tour guide for the people.

Now, one and a half years after his death, his last book was announced: World Travel: a disrespectful leader, written by Bourdain and his long-time assistant Laurie Woolever, will be published by Ecco on October 13, 2020 and can be pre-ordered now.

“In the World TravelAn experienced life is summarized in an entertaining, practical, entertaining and sincere travel guide that gives readers an introduction to some of his favorite places – in his own words, ”the publisher writes. “With important advice on how to get there, what to eat, where to stay and, in some cases, what to avoid, World Travel provides an essential context that helps readers better understand the reasons why Bourdain found an enchanting and unforgettable place. “

In other words, this appears to be a pure, undistilled Bourdain that offers its unique personal settings for places that you will add to the bottom of your travel bucket list. But how far was he in writing?

According to People, Woolever and Bourdain worked together on the book to publish before it died in June 2018 at the age of 61. This is also not the first title they have worked with. the cookbook 2016 appetite is also recorded by his assistant. According to the publisher, the guide will also include “a handful of essays by friends, colleagues, and family,” including Bourdain’s brother Chris and musician and record producer Steve Albini.

The cover, which was unveiled this week, shows an illustration of Bourdain in front of a cartoonist Tony Millionaire’s café, and other illustrations will be distributed throughout the volume.

“This book will allow Tony’s fans and followers to continue in his footsteps,” Woolever said in a press release.

It could also just be the closure that fans and followers were looking for.

