[Anthony Crolla joins hosts Johnny Nelson and Richard Poxon on new ‘Black Eye Barber Shop’ Present]

Ringside 21/02/2020

Former globe champion Anthony Crolla joins hosts Johnny Nelson and Richard Poxon on the recently-launched ‘Black Eye Barber Shop’ Present.

Episode one was launched this weekend in advance of the Wilder vs Fury II rematch.

The trio discuss Kell Brooks’s effectiveness right after a 14-thirty day period absence from the ring and if they think he however has what it normally takes to turn into a 2x Planet Champion.

The fellas also talk about Kid Galahad’s efficiency and what will take place now that Josh Warrington has signed again to Matchroom Boxing.

With the Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury II struggle using place this weekend, the fellas focus on their thoughts on who they assume will be victorious on the night time. Gareth A Davies joins in the dialogue via Skype whilst over in Las Vegas for the occasion.

With Laurence Vincent-Lapointe successful her circumstance soon after traces of a Functionality Enhancing Drug was located in her examination, Richard Poxon nominated her for Dweeb of the week right after her excuse of consuming much too significantly of her partner’s bodily fluids.

Whispers have been circulating that Canelo could facial area off against Billy Joe Saunders up coming. The Men focus on the possibility of this occurring and who they think would get if it did.

All this and a lot additional in the incredibly initial episode of the Black Eye Barber Store with hosts Johnny Nelson and Richard Poxon.

