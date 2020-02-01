Anthony Edwards discusses how Kobe Bryant stays with him and how it can help Georgia basketball

For Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant was his GOAT. When asked about the legendary Los Angeles Lakers star who tragically died last Sunday, he told how he saw a Hawks game as a child and admired his offensive game.

He also shared something Bryant had once told a group of children who had stayed with the young Georgia basketball star.

“I saw a video of him telling children that he wanted to destroy his opponent and that they wanted to think about why they decided to play basketball,” said Edwards. “That stays with me. I told my trainer to write it to me every day and remember what Mamba says. “

On Saturday, it appeared that Edwards was channeling the Mamba mentality when he was taking Texas A&M apart. He ended the game with 29 points and 15 rebounds while playing 39 minutes in the 63-48 win.

Connected: Georgia Basketball conquered the four-game losing streak when Anthony Edwards played Texas A&M

The effort was very necessary for a Georgian team that played a game after four defeats. Because of the victories he achieved, Georgia made a double-digit profit just days after the 20-point lead over Missouri.

“Because of his performance today, I found him incredible,” said Buzz Williams, Texas A & M coach, afterwards. “I thought that his impact on winning was as good as it was all year round.”

Georgia is now 12-9 in the season and 2-6 in the SEC game. The bulldogs still have a long way to go and a lot to do if the bulldogs even think about getting an NCAA tournament up and running.

But Saturday was a good start. The Bulldogs need to be able to score some wins and they need more performances that are similar to Edwards’ on Saturday.

Yes, Edwards put together his usual range of jumpers and showed his reach when he dropped four 3-pointers for Georgia. Shooting pictures has never been more important to the talented newcomer who has just given his impressive gifts.

But what made this game feel so different was perhaps the best thing he saw when winning all season in Georgia was doing all of those little sweepstakes that Georgia did before Texas A&M.

Bryant was 6/24 in the seventh game of the 2010 NBA finals, but he was still pushing his team for victory and championship when he finished 15 free-throw attempts and 15 in-game rebounds.

Edwards added 14 distractions for Georgia in addition to the 15 rebounds. This led to two raids and a block on the defensive end. But there was also the possibility for Edwards to grab some simple transition baskets.

One of these deviations led to a Euro-Step and-1. Another led to an impressive Dunk windmill.

Anthony Edwards W I N D M I L L 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FGkm0DpZbt

– SEC Network (@SECNetwork) February 1, 2020

“Defensively, I thought he was engaged,” said Williams. “I thought he did a lot of things that affected winning, and he was dominant in every particular category.”

The Edwards game is not a direct reflection of Bryants – the latter would never smile and celebrate in the game as well as the former – but Georgia needs Edwards to show more of that mamba mentality that helped the Lakers, five championships to win.

Because while Edwards is only 18 years old, Bryant already played in the NBA at this age. Edwards will travel there next season, probably as one of the top picks in the 2020 NBA draft.

And if he does more like this, it could be number 1 in the overall ranking.

Georgia has a full month of its season before Edwards can leave for the NBA. There are 10 games left in SEC mode and there is a possibility that an NCAA tournament will start.

So Saturday should be seen as an encouraging sign for Edwards and Georgia. There will be a need for more extensive games and effort that Bryant has made so many times if Edwards wants to help make Georgia a consistent winner this season.

“I said to him,” Now that it’s February, everything has to show up, “said Georgia basketball coach Tom Crean.” And the team has to learn that. “