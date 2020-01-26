Anthony Edwards fights against Ole Miss

ATHENS – Georgia suffered a 70:60 home loss to Ole Miss, a sold-out crowd and a crucial rebound that is not enough to get the Bulldogs back on track.

The rebels (10-9, 1-5 SEK) lost six games with the surprise of Georgia (11-8, 1-5), who lost two of their last three at home after season 8 started. 0 in Stegeman Coliseum.

Georgian newcomer Anthony Edwards continued his fights with 13 points in the 3-of-12 shooting. Ten of Edward’s attempts came out from behind the arc and he was unable to reach the edge of the half-way offense.

Senior Jordan Harris led the Bulldogs with 15 points and eight rebounds in a game in which UGA had a decisive 38:28 advantage on the boards.

However, Georgia couldn’t overcome its poor shooting (17 out of 55, 30.9 percent), while Ole Miss was an efficient 26 out of 50 (52 percent).

The defeat is UGA’s first loss in three games this season, in which many of the 10,523 players sat at the exits early on when Ole Miss retired late.

The rebels threatened to flee at the start of the second half and scored the first five points with a 40:29 win after a break before Tom Crean called 17:17 a time-out.

The Bulldogs responded with a 9-0 run triggered by a Harris 3-pointer and Sahvir Wheeler’s successive drives to the basket (11 points), resulting in a bucket and two free throws, which gave the lead 13: 44 to 40:38 shortened left.

A moment later, Edwards pulled a 3-pointer from the wing, which brought Georgia 12:31 to 43-42 and frenzied the crowd.

It was the Bulldogs’ first lead since an early 13:12 lead and Edward’s first points since the first half’s 16:07 mark.

It was the final lead for Georgia.

Ole Miss fought with a pair of J.J. Buffen (14 points) Free throw throws the next trip down and is no longer running.

Breein Tyree scored 20 points to lead the rebels.

Georgia lost 35-29 at the end of the first half, a victim of its own 9 sales and 33 percent shooed (9 out of 27).

Ole Miss led with 10 points (32-22) before the Bulldogs struck back.

Harris scored on a trip to the basket and hit a threesome. Then Edwards dropped the 7-0 run with two free throws to the 32:29 win.

The rebels scored the last three points at half-time, the Bulldogs missed four shots in their last possession and threw offensive rebounds.

Georgia returns to action at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Missouri (9-10, 1-5 SEC) before returning to Athens next Saturday to host Texas A&M (9-9, 3-3).

