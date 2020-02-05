Anthony Edwards, Georgia Basketball “Trust Confidence” heading to Florida

ATHENS – There are not many SEC arenas where current Georgia basketball players can say they were there if they won there.

But Florida is one of them.

The Bulldogs (12-9, 2-6 SEC) play against the Gators (13-8, 5-3) at 7 p.m. in Gainesville on Wednesday to build momentum on their 63:48 win over Texas A&M last Saturday.

“It’s going to be a big challenge for us, but we’re excited and I’m glad we can get in there after a win,” Crean said Tuesday. “This strengthens our self-confidence. We have a couple of guys who won. Hopefully that helps. “

Georgia’s 61:55 win over Florida at O’Connell Center last season was the program’s only Road SEC win last season.

This year’s Bulldogs have already left last season’s overall victory and with newcomer Anthony Edwards, who plays his best basketball, the upward trend can be felt.

“He takes steps in training every day (and) it’s just a matter of moving on to the games,” said Crean. “I think that’s definitely what we saw the other day. I mean he scored in different ways. He improved his defenses and did a great job when he rebounded the ball defensively.

“He attacked the rim, he got catching and shooting, he made things out of dribbling, he moved the ball, he moved without the ball.”

Edwards scored 29 points and made 15 rebounds against the Aggies in 39 minutes.

In the previous game against Missouri, Edwards played the full 40 minutes and recorded his first double with 23 points and 10 rebounds in the 72-69 loss.

Crean said the pace of the games allowed Edwards to play more minutes.

“The fatigue is not there,” said Crean. “We are at the point of the season when he can do more of these things.”

As Edwards continues to rise – the nation’s leading newcomer (19.3 points per game) and one of only two newcomers to the Wooden Award Watch List – bulldogs continue to evolve.

Georgia is still working with ten newcomers and nine freshmen.

“We are not consistent enough – there is not enough (consistency) to have an identity,” Crean said. “I would say we are not there yet. I would say we know what the identities have to be like.”

Florida won 61: 55 last Saturday at Vanderbilt, creating a season gap of three losses.

The Gators consist of four players who score a double-digit average, including 10-meter striker Kerry Blackshear Jr. (14 points, 8.3 rebounds).

The UGA will need a strong performance from their 6-9 strikers Rayshaun Hammonds, who average 12.5 points and a team high of 7.6 rebounds per game.

Florida was number 6 in the top 25 last season and is expected to play in an NCAA tournament for the fourth time in a row.

Georgia has won three of the last four games in which the Gators competed against each other on Wednesday night, including the last two in Gainesville.

