Anthony Fauci responds to criticism of Coronavirus models

Dr. Anthony Fauci was on Fox News tonight and responded to the criticism of the original model for the spread of coronavirus and death.

Martha MacCallum “I would like to start with the issue of these models, which are now gaining a lot of credibility in terms of their reliability when the numbers have turned 33% in a few days,” he said.

Fauci said he was personally skeptical of the models because they were “just as good as the ones you put on the model”.

What is more important, he said, is data that ultimately “sinned every model” and allows people to modify it.

“I have no problem with people who are critical of modeling, because modeling is inherently an imperfect science. So I have no doubt about that,” he said.

MacCallum said one issue some people have is that these original models “were the ones used to shut down the US economy.”

“The fear that these numbers, when we looked at 100,000 to 240,000 people, and that I had to point out, including moderation and social distancing. That’s what happens with that. So that number has dropped by 33%. I guess you know, what kind of model?” is it so far away that it leads us to make decisions that now have such detrimental consequences? ”he asked.

Fauci responded by saying that these big decisions were not made just because of modeling:

“I think it’s important to note that it’s not the model or the outcome of the model that really led to the decision to have such strong mitigation programs as natural separation. You don’t even have to look at any model. Take a look at what happened in China. Take a look at what happened in northern Italy, how hospitals were completely outnumbered and the draconian methods that had to be taken in China to get their explosions back. So if I never saw a model, it would only clearly show that something more important needs to be done to prevent it from spreading. “

A few minutes later, when MacCallum raised the issue again, Fauci reiterated: “The policy was not based solely on the model. The policy was made with our understanding of what the virus does and could do.”

