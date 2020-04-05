Anthony Fauci Warns Americans to ‘Bind,’ Say ‘This Will Be a Bad Week’

Anthony Fauci, a key member of President Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force, warned that the coming days would be bad for Americans because projections showed an “increase” in the number of confirmed cases of the new virus.

Fauci, who serves as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, made a statement during an interview with CBS News’ Face the Nation on Sunday. But he also optimistic estimates that the data shows the number of confirmed cases will come out after this coming week.

“Well, it will be a bad week,” Fauci warned. “Unfortunately, if you look at curve projections, curve kinetics, we will continue to see an escalation,” he said.

“Also, we should hope that, within a week, maybe a little more, we will start to see the leveling of the curve, and go down,” explained public health experts. Fauci said that mitigation, like social distance measures, is an “absolute key” to reducing the number of new cases.

“Everything will be bad, and we need to get ready for it. It will surprise some people. It’s certainly very disturbing to see that. But that’s what will happen before turning around,” he said. “So, just stick to it, continue to reduce. Continue to do physical separation, because we have to pass this week to come.”

As of early Sunday afternoon, there were more than 321,000 confirmed cases of the corona virus in the US. Of those, more than 9,100 have died, while more than 16,700 have recovered.

But The Washington Post reported on Sunday, and BuzzFeed News reported in late March, that the number of deaths from COVID-19, a disease caused by coronavirus, was almost certainly higher than reported. Doctors and health experts told the publication that many deaths had slipped through the gap due to lack of testing as well as some reporting errors. In addition, many people may have a virus but do not experience any symptoms, while still being able to infect others.

As a result, Fauci and other health experts are of the opinion that supporting the adoption of national locking. Most states and cities across the country have announced orders to “stay home” or “take shelter” in an effort to curb the spread of the new corona virus. But Trump refused to do it at the national level, arguing that countries must make that decision for themselves. The president, however, has supported federal guidelines calling for tight social distance until 30 April.

President Donald Trump arrived as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Dr. Anthony Fauci watched during a Coronavirus Task Force press conference at the White House in Washington, D.C. on April 4th

JIM WATSON / AFP / Getty

“The tension between the ‘federal mandate’ versus the ‘right’ of the state to do what they want is something I do not want to discuss,” Fauci told CNN on Thursday, when he was asked about Trump’s decision not to implement nationally. lockdown “But if you look at what’s happening in this country, I just don’t understand why we don’t do that. We should be.”

Last Tuesday, Fauci with Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House’s coronavirus response, announced that 100,000 to 240,000 protected people would die in the United States even with distant social measures. However, that number is likely to be much higher – from 1 million to 2.2 million – if the policy is not implemented.