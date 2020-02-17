[anthony-fowler-targets-scott-fitzgerald-rematch-as-foe-is-named-for-march-7-return]

RINGSIDE 17/02/2020

📷 Mark Robinson

Anthony Fowler will defend his WBA International Super-Welterweight Title against Jack Flatley on the undercard of Scott Quigg vs. Jono Carroll at Manchester Arena on Saturday March seven, dwell on Sky Sporting activities in the Uk and DAZN in the US.

‘The Machine’ (11-1, eight KOs) will be looking to impress in his first struggle less than new coach Shane McGuigan following teaming up with the renowned mentor at his Canterbury base alongside Matchroom stablemates Lawrence Okolie and Luke Campbell past thirty day period.

A rematch with bitter rival Scott Fitzgerald stays at the top of Fowler’s want checklist in 2020 but the Commonwealth Video games gold medalist is all too conscious of the risk posed by Flatley and remains entirely concentrated on the task at hand.

Flatley (16-1-one, 4 KOs), a former English Tremendous-Welterweight Winner, has only missing once in his 18-fight job, he was edged out by Harry Scarff following ten really hard rounds at the University of Bolton Stadium in September very last yr.

The Bolton favourite, 25, bounced again quickly from that defeat, outpointing Alistair Warren a few months afterwards in his hometown and hopes that a get over Liverpool’s Fowler will set up even much more title possibilities in 2020.

“I viewed his battle with Troy Williamson in the ABA Closing as an beginner and when they boxed as pros, he’s a challenging lad with a large coronary heart and he arrives to battle,” said Fowler. “Fans will certainly see a improve in me given that teaming up with Shane, I never wanna give much too significantly away but it should be apparent on the night.

“Obviously kinds make fights, Flatley could not cope with Scarff’s awkwardness when they fought but I could due to the fact I’ve seen it all before, that was for the English title, I see myself a substantially large stage than that and I’ll present it when we struggle.

“The only fight I want is the Fitzgerald rematch. A great gain in opposition to Flatley sets that up properly for the British Title, let’s explain to Scott to give the followers what they want.”

“I’m massively energized to be taking on Anthony Fowler at Manchester Arena,” mentioned Flatley. “I know how very good he is, and I know he’s ready for the big rematch with Scott Fitzgerald, but this is my chance to go in there and upset the apple cart.

“I’m heading to verify that I belong at this stage. He’s rated in the prime 13 with the WBA so it’s a excellent chance for me and to be battling in entrance of millions of people today all around the earth on Sky Sports and DAZN in a huge incentive for me.

“I’ve been schooling really hard and waiting for a massive prospect like this so the natural way I grabbed it with both equally palms when it offered alone. I’m not studying much too a great deal into him switching coach to Shane McGuigan mainly because Dave Coldwell is a excellent mentor in any case. I’m just concentrating on me and what I’ve received to do.”

Fowler vs. Flatley is component of a substantial night of action in Manchester.

Principal event sees Scott Quigg (35-two-two, 26 KOs) get on Jono Carroll (17-one-1, 3 KOs) in an exciting Super-Featherweight matchup, the No.one and No.two WBO Super-Middleweight contenders Zach Parker (18-, 12 KOs) and Rohan Murdock (24-1, seven KOs) collide, Manchester Heavyweight contender Hughie Fury (23-three, 13 KOs fulfills Pavel Sour (11-2, 6 KOs), Bolton’s Jack Cullen (17-two, eight KOs) returns following his FOTY contender with Felix Income, ‘The Albanian Bear’ Reshat Mati (6-, 4 KO’s) would make his British isles debut in a Welterweight contest, Ricky Hatton-educated Tremendous-Featherweight Ibrahim Nadim (one-) appears to be to impress and there is motion for Oldham Lightweight Aqib Fiaz (four-) and Liverpool Super-Flyweight Blane Hyland (2-).

Tickets priced £40, £60, £100 and £200 (VIP) are readily available to acquire now via Manchester Arena (www.manchester-arena.com), StubHub (www.stubhub.co.british isles) and Matchroom Boxing (www.matchroomboxing.com).