Anthony Joshua admits that it’s likely to give Oleksandr Usyk the vacant WBO title

Anthony Joshua had for the first time admitted that at this stage of his career it is likely that he would not be able to do without one of his world championships.

Although Joshua regained four Andy Ruiz Jr. vehicles in December, he was instructed to immediately defend TWO versions.

Instead of first asking Kubrat Pulev and then WBO number one Oleksandr Usyk for an exception, Joshua doesn’t want to make a commitment at this point.

This is because AJ will hopefully land the winner or loser of the upcoming rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.

Wilder and Fury will try again in Las Vegas on February 22nd. Joshua is preparing a huge offering for those who are most interested in the aftermath.

That means the 30-year-old two-time heavyweight world champion only has time for one competitive player.

Pulev is the preferred option at this point. Usyk is a staff member of Joshua and would benefit from the Londoner dropping the WBO strap, which clearly fits promoter Eddie Hearn and the Ukrainian team.

Both sides recently met in the British capital to discuss handing over the belt.

DELIVER

Joshua has now admitted that it’s on the cards.

“I will fight those I don’t fight (this time),” said Joshua Sky Sports at a JD Sports event. “In the heavyweight division, everyone is welcome to challenge themselves. Even if it doesn’t happen for the first time, one of them will fight me in the future.”

“We are serious. We want to fight the best. I go to these meetings. I let people know that I am from this life.

“He’s the best cruiserweight we’ve ever seen. I want to compete in the heavyweight division with him (as he). People say” he’s a cruiserweight, “but look at what Evander Holyfield did – a phenomenal one Fighter.

“We will fight anyway.

“Who should say that Usyk can’t do great things anymore?” But before we see that potential, he has to get through the big boys in the division. I will be the first to challenge him (if he is champion).

When asked about the possibility of fighting Pulev in Tottenham’s impressive new stadium, Joshua concluded: “Why not? A good opportunity.

“Having the opportunity to go to Tottenham is a blessing. If Tottenham is open, it’s Tottenham. “

The Bulgarian Pulev had previously published a poster on the Joshua fight in May in the Istanbul Vodafone Arena on social media.