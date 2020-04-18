Anthony Joshua calls Deontay Wilder “b *** h” after losing Tyson Fury

Anthony Joshua says he is “more male” than Deontay Wilder (Getty Images)

Anthony Joshua called Deontay Wilder “b *** h” and claims to be “more human” than the Bronze Bomber.

After defeat in shock with Andy Ruiz last year, Wilder told Joshua that he was not a “real champion” and that “his entire career consisted of lies, contradictions and gifts.”

Joshua regained heavyweight titles by defeating Ruiz in their rematch in December.

Meanwhile, Wilder lost his WBC heavyweight title and suffered his first career loss when he was defeated by Tyson Fury in February.

Asked if he had tempted him to win Wilder’s conversation after his defeat with the Gypsy King in Las Vegas, Joshua told SI Boxing with Chris Mannix: “Oh yes, yes.

“I went to the drawer and pulled out a long list of things to say. I have many things to say about Wilder.

Deontay Wilder suffered the first career loss in Tyson Fury’s career (Getty Images)

“But you don’t knock down the man who is downstairs. And that was at the top of the list. I have to follow these rules.

“But I definitely think that Wilder and I, as I say, are cut from a different fabric. It is what we call … it starts with “b” and ends with “h”.

“I’m not like that, I’m more a man.

Anthony Joshua regained his four titles by defeating Andy Ruiz Jr in December (Getty Images)

“I don’t really talk very much on the Internet. The only time you’ve ever seen me talk recklessly is against Dillian Whyte and Jarrell Miller.

“Besides, I am the ambassador of this sport. I try to be clean, I represent sponsors, I actually represent DAZN, I try to stay away from the typical stereotype of a heavyweight boxer. It’s difficult, but I have fire and recklessness when needed. “

Asked if Wilder could win the third fight against Fury, Joshua replied: “I never write any heavy weight because they say that one blow is enough.

“I think Wilder thinks he himself said,” you know, you have to be perfect for 12 rounds, I just have to be perfect for one second. ” He believed in the noise!

“In my opinion, yes, I think Fury will go there and win again.

“But as I said, it’s true, just catch them with one shot and the tables can rotate quickly, so good luck for both of them, and we’ll see what happens when it all ends.”

