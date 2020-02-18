[Anthony Joshua future combat: Title defence affirmation imminent – Who will he encounter? When will he return? Could he encounter Fury or Wilder?]

Anthony Joshua’s subsequent struggle is set to be confirmed pursuing his beautiful redemption in opposition to Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia late past 12 months.

6 months on from his shock defeat to the Mexican in New York, Joshua manufactured a boxing masterclass in Diriyah to reclaim the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO titles.

Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing Anthony Joshua is now a two-time heavyweight champion of the world

AJ controlled the bout from start out to end and landed a range of eye-catching blows in a in the vicinity of punch-ideal effectiveness.

He said: “Sometimes simplicity is genius, that was the motto. Keep it simple as it will direct to a genius overall performance.

“It was outclassing a winner and proving to myself each individual time I action in the ring, if I get ready myself, I do not imagine anybody is heading to conquer me.”

The gain has saved Joshua’s job at the prime of his activity, getting his record to 23 and just one from his 24 pro fights to date.

Now all eyes will be on what he decides to do following and exactly where his career will go in what really should be a thrilling 2020.

Anthony Joshua get revenge around Andy Ruiz Jr to reclaim the heavyweight titles

Anthony Joshua upcoming struggle: When is he returning and who is he experiencing?

Joshua appears to be set to face IBF obligatory Kubrat Pulev future with a clash towards WBO No1 challenger Oleksandr Usyk held off for now.

Following AJ’s earn against Ruiz Jr, the Brit was quickly confronted with TWO required challengers.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has instructed Ukrainian southpaw Usyk will be made to wait, with IBF mandatory Pulev all but verified as his subsequent opponent.

And Hearn has also uncovered that the battle is set to be held in the British isles once again.

“Fury vs Joshua is arguably the largest sporting party considering the fact that the Planet Cup in 66.” 👏 “It will be the richest battle at any time in British boxing record.” 💷 “Wilder could reactivate his trilogy clause.”@GarethADaviesDT on a feasible combat among Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. 🥊 pic.twitter.com/4TJZLHUu9v — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 5, 2020

Hearn instructed Sky Athletics: “It’s close. We spoke to the camps and they fundamentally mentioned we need to have an additional two months and we’ll have it finalised.

“Almost definitely that will be AJ’s future combat and almost absolutely in the British isles.

“The most important challenge we have is Pulev needs to make as considerably cash for that fight as he can. There isn’t as a great deal cash for that combat in the British isles as somewhere else.

“But AJ has supplied me the instruction that, ‘I boxed in New York, I boxed in Saudi, I would like to do this a person in the British isles.’

“Spurs, Emirates, Cardiff, Twickenham, just about everywhere is in participate in, but most probable end of Could, early June. Joshua vs Pulev in the United kingdom.”

Further down the line, the heavyweight champ is undoubtedly not shorter of selections.

Tony Bellew: Anthony Joshua is an unbelievable fighter… he showned an more dimension versus Andy Ruiz Jr

Ruiz Jr demanded a trilogy clash adhering to his defeat in Diriyah though Dillian Whyte, who won on the undercard on December seven, is keen for an additional shot at AJ immediately after shedding to him in 2015.

The much-demanded unification bout towards Deontay Wilder could take place later in 2020 although an all-England bout with Tyson Fury is on the playing cards as very well.

Wilder and Fury clash in their highly-anticipated rematch in February and there is no doubts that the winner will simply call out Joshua.

AJ, Hearn and a range of other popular figures in boxing have insisted that the two-time champ will encounter a single of his excellent rivals in the in the vicinity of potential.

AFP or licensors The winner of Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder two could encounter Anthony Joshua in the in the vicinity of future

A prospective struggle, delivering Joshua is not defeated again, could happen in late 2020 or at the start of 2021.

Hearn has promised to utilize ‘pressure’ on the winner of Fury vs Wilder to eventually secure a conference with Joshua.

He explained: “Everybody has opinions but it’s extremely hard to say. My view is that Joshua is the very best but, right until he beats the winner, the earth will not be contented.

“We have to set the stress on the winner to lastly get our fight on in 2020.

“We will have a discussion and say: ‘Are you undertaking a 3rd fight? If so, can you do it quickly be sure to?’”