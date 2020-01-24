Anthony Joshua gets closer to the stage fight in the DR Congo and imitates Muhammad Ali in the same stadium

Eddie Hearn announced that they have received an approach from the Democratic Republic of the Congo to potentially stage an Anthony Joshua fight.

The African nation – formerly known as Zaire – was the scene of one of the greatest boxing events of all time in 1974 when Muhammad Ali shocked the world by beating George Foreman.

AFP or licensor

Anthony Joshua beat Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saudi Arabia

Now, for the first time in 45 years, a world title will return to the DR Congo on January 31, when Ilunga Makabu faces Michal Cieslak for the vacant WBC cruiserweight belt.

And they don’t plan to stop there with AJ in their sights.

Joshua fought outside the UK twice in 2019 and brought his show to New York [USA] and Diriyah [Saudi Arabia].

His team insisted that they are open to further fights around the world.

AFP or licensor

Ali hit Foreman at the Stade Tata Raphael

Hearn said to talkSPORT’s Dom McGuinness: “In any case, the next fight in the UK is a preference, but I believe that after selling out Wembley twice and selling out the Millennium Stadium twice, he wants to keep an eye on other regions.

“When we talk about the Democratic Republic of the Congo, we joke about it, but the idea behind it is to host it in the same arena in Kinshasa where the Rumble the Jungle event took place.

“Forgetting money because it’s not as lucrative as a Middle East struggle to do on your resume is very special.

“Right now we just want to add it to the diary, the next one, Kubrat Pulev, in London at the end of May and beginning of June. We want that. “