Anthony Joshua in shock plan for Deontay Wilder against Tyson Fury III

21/01/2020

Rob Mark Robinson

Anthony Joshua plans to make a huge bid to Deontay Wilder to put plans for a third fight with Tyson Fury on the rails.

Even though Wilder and Fury are involved in an agreement, Joshua is not impressed by documents that put the division’s numbers one and two on paper.

In the deal, Wilder’s loser against Fury II – which takes place next month – has the option to publish a trilogy in a row.

Before a decision is made and the fight takes place, Joshua wants Wilder to consider withdrawing from the handshake.

“We had meetings. The same meeting with Usyk’s manager (in London this week). We then had another meeting, possibly to make an offer to solidify (a wilder struggle) before they even had their fight. And before I have my next fight, ”Joshua said to Sky Sports.

“We had a meeting about it. It has great potential. I heard (Wilder vs Fury) that a third fight is coming up towards the end of the year. But we have to throw a curve ball into it.

“Something that gets Wilders’ attention when he wins so he thinks,” Even if I have a rematch clause, I’ll see how I can manipulate my contract. Disappear and fight for the undisputed championship, ”he added.

It’s an amazing shot of AJ. The intent shows total disregard for his rival’s negotiations with Wilder.

Fury and US promoter Bob Arum worked tirelessly with the British dealer Frank Warren over a twelve-month period on the deal.

Both teams agreed to delay the fight to make it as big as possible and meticulously designed how fans should be given a historical trilogy.

Three world-class encounters between two world-class heavyweights have not been seen since the days of Riddick Bowe against Evander Holyfield.

opportunities

Nevertheless, Joshua has his own wishes. The united champion will apparently make his move, although the chance that the offer will be accepted is slim.

One of the only ways this could happen is when Fury is ready to step back. And only a massive rematch KO from Wilder could have such an effect on Fury.

“The Gypsy King” could require one or two more battles to get going again before finally facing Wilder for the third time.

That way things could open up to Joshua.

Joshua discussed the possibility of facing Wilder sometime in the future: “Everyone wants Wilder to win (against Fury). (This is) because (our struggle) is what everyone wants to see.

“Wilder has a great right hand. I have a great left hand. It’s a great boxing match. “