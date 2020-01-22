Anthony Joshua is confronted with questions about Deontay Wilder by the American fan

Anthony Joshua was confronted by an American boxing fan who wanted answers to Deontay Wilder during a Q&A conversation this week.

At a JD Sports event, AJ answered questions from a number of supporters, but was particularly surprised by one person.

Getty Images – Getty

Anthony Joshua is the world heavyweight champion of the WBA, IBF and WBO

A woman asked, “I just wanted to ask if you want to fight Wilder this year?”

Joshua replied, “He has a rematch clause with Tyson Fury.”

She then added, “So will the fight happen?”

To which he said: “Where are you from, America? You’re from Atlanta, I actually want to go there. “

Stephanie Trapp / PBC

Deontay Wilder holds the WBC heavyweight world title

Joshua then tried to explain his position: “An American television and promoter has an American audience and an American fighter. Britain has UK TV, UK audience.

“[Imagine] me and you are promoters. Let’s say, for example, [USA] have ten fighters on PBC or FOX.

“FOX has ten fighters on its squad that receive 1 million views a week, and [UK] has a champion that produces 1.5 million views. Enlarge the contract at the end of the year.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qQGpctb11bY [/ embed]

“If [USA] has five heavyweights out of these ten athletes, I will make sure that my fighter in the US competes with all five of these heavyweights and that two of them compete again before thinking about fighting anyone internationally.”

“If your fighter loses to the overseas fighter, your contract will drop from 1.5 million views to 850,000 views.

“That means your contract is going down, which means your fighters are likely to leave, which means your whole business will end.

“This is an example of the advertising policy that is happening.”

TRUE?

Wladimir Klitschko’s coach confirms whether Deontay Wilder KOd was in the sparring or not

fight against the city

In London, McGregor could compete against Khabib 2 and AJ in 2020

Share Bob

Arum presents two fight plans for “wrestler” Crawford against McGregor

MYSTERY MAN

Eddie Hearn tells the story of his two experiences when he met Al Haymon in person

SKEPTICAL

Whyte replies after Fury named him Wilder and Joshua in the three-way plan

NOT DONE

Hearn and De La Hoya pour cold water into the conversation between Canelo and Billy Joe Saunders

waffler

Anthony Joshua mocks Tyson Fury for lying about talking to Conor McGregor

great plans

Joshua confirms that wild talks have started, dreams of anger at Spurs Stadium

CHICKEN RACE

When Deontay Wilder faced Billy Joe Saunders in Belfast Nando’s incident

DOES NOT HAPPEN

Tyson Fury explains why he has no interest in fighting Oleksandr Usyk

At the end of his statement, the woman replied, “Everyone in the States likes you and they just want to see how the fight takes place.”

Joshua added: “It is and I respect it and I will promise you that before it is done and before I am done I promise you.

“We are in the same era, the same division, both have belts and it would be crazy for the history of boxing if they looked back and said,” The two never fought. “

“It just doesn’t make sense. In terms of heritage and history, I think this fight will definitely take place.”

You can watch the full video of the exchange above.

,