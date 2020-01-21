Anthony Joshua mocks Tyson Fury for lying about talking to Conor McGregor

Anthony Joshua made fun of his heavy rival Tyson Fury and branded him a “Waffler”.
The “Gypsy King” courageously claimed at the end of last year that he would move into the MMA world in the future and had spoken to Conor McGregor about a possible training connection.
Anthony Joshua is the united WBA, IBF & WBO heavyweight champion
Ahead of his 40-second victory over Donald Cerrone last week, McGregor insisted that he had never spoken to Fury before in his life.
After Fury predicted that Wild Joshua would knock out in two rounds if they fought, AJ used McGregor’s words as ammunition.
When asked about Fury’s prediction, Joshua said to Sky Sports, “This is the same man who bet that Charles Martin would hit me, Joseph Parker would hit me.
Fury meets Wilder again on February 22nd
McGregor smashed Donald Cerrone on his return to the UFC
“When I listened for the first time, but if you misunderstand the second, third and fourth times, you will find that he is a bit like a Waffler.
“Tyson Fury just does what Tyson Fury does.
“He even said he was talking to McGregor on the phone and that was a lie too.
“So what can we believe in when it comes to Tyson Fury these days?”