[anthony-joshua-next-battle:-date-and-venue-for-kubrat-pulev-clash-documented,-4-months-after-deontay-wilder-vs-tyson-fury-two]

Following Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury, the future massive heavyweight title struggle will see Anthony Joshua protect his crown the moment once more.

Acquiring overwhelmed Any Ruiz Jr to get back the WBA, IBF & WBO belts in December, AJ ought to now stake them in opposition to IBF necessary challenger Kubrat Pulev.

Getty Anthony Joshua was initially thanks to experience Kubrat Pulev in 2017, nonetheless Pulev pulled out with an injuries

In accordance to SunSport, the struggle will get location on June 20 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Promoter Eddie Hearn experienced earlier explained that Spurs were in the jogging along with Arsenal to host the bout.

Supervisor Jose Mourinho even teased the likelihood of the club staging the event at his push convention on Friday.

Getty – Contributor Tottenham moved into their new stadium in 2019

Hearn previously discussed to talkSPORT: “It’s been tricky for the reason that Kubrat Pulev doesn’t genuinely wanna box in the Uk.

“He’s a mandatory challenger, he’s declaring, ‘Oh, we can get far more revenue here, much more revenue there.’

“Joshua’s generally place a line by means of that and mentioned, ‘I do not treatment, my next combat is in the Uk.’

“That struggle will acquire area in June, the frontrunner proper now is Tottenham Hotspur Football Club.”