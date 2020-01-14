Anthony Joshua next fight: Heavyweight title defense to be confirmed

Anthony Joshua has his revenge on Andy Ruiz Jr. in breathtaking style in Saudi Arabia and has returned to the top of the heavyweight class.

Half a year after losing to the Mexican in New York, Joshua gave a boxing master class in Diriyah to regain the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO titles.

Mark Robinson | Matchroom Boxing

Anthony Joshua is now a two-time heavyweight world champion

AJ controlled the fight from start to finish and landed a series of striking blows in near perfect performance.

He said, “I know I could have done more at times, but sometimes simplicity is a genius. That was the motto. Keep it simple as it will result in awesome performance.

“It has surpassed a champion and proved to me every time I step into the ring. When I prepare, I don’t think anyone will beat me.”

“The belts spent some time with me, some time with Andy. I think the belts realize that they want to be around my waist. I’ll be a master until I go out next time because masters don’t live forever. All challengers are hungry. “

The win saved Joshua’s career at the top of his sport and raised his record to 23 and one of 24 professional fights so far.

Now all eyes will be on what he wants to do next and where his career will lead in an exciting year 2020.

Joshua is expected to compete next against IBF player Kubrat Pulev, who faces WBO challenger Oleksandr Usyk.

After AJ’s win over Ruiz Jr., the Briton was immediately confronted with TWO mandatory challengers.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has suggested that the Ukrainian south paw Usyk must wait. IBF compulsory player Pulev is probably the next opponent.

Hearn told ESPN: “He doesn’t want to let go of the titles in or out of the ring.”

Tyson Fury accepted Anthony Joshua’s sparring offer before fighting Deontay Wilder

“The IBF seems to be the one who was definitely ordered first. But I have to talk to (IBF President) Daryl Peoples, I have to talk to “Paco” (Head of WBO).

“(Joshua) definitely wants to make sure he can keep every belt. So we’ll try that. “

Further down the line, the heavyweight champion is certainly not short of options.

Ruiz Jr. called for a trilogy duel after his defeat in Diriyah, while Dillian Whyte, who won on undercard on December 7, sought another goal at AJ after losing to him in 2015.

The much-awaited union struggle against Deontay Wilder could take place later in 2020, while an all-England fight with Tyson Fury is also pending.