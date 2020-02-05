Anthony Joshua next fight: title defense is imminent

Anthony Joshua retaliated against Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saudi Arabia at the end of last year to return to the top of the heavyweight class.

Half a year after his loss to the Mexican in New York, Joshua gave a boxing master class in Diriyah to regain the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO titles.

Anthony Joshua is now a two-time heavyweight world champion

AJ controlled the fight from start to finish and landed a series of striking blows in near perfect performance.

He said: “Sometimes simplicity is genius, that was the motto. Keep it simple as it will result in awesome performance.

“It surpassed a champion and proved to me every time I step into the ring. When I prepare for it, I don’t think anyone will beat me.”

The win saved Joshua’s career at the top of his sport and raised his record to 23 and one of 24 professional fights so far.

Now all eyes will be on what he wants to do next and where his career will lead in an exciting year 2020.

Joshua is expected to compete against IBF player Kubrat Pulev, who faces WBO challenger Oleksandr Usyk.

After AJ’s win over Ruiz Jr., the Briton was immediately confronted with TWO mandatory challengers.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has suggested that Ukrainian south paw Usyk will have to wait, with IBF mandatory Pulev his next opponent.

And Hearn has also revealed that the fight will take place in Britain again.

“Fury vs Joshua is arguably the biggest sporting event since the World Cup in 66.” 👏

“It will be the richest fight in British boxing history.” 💷

“Wilder could reactivate his trilogy clause.” @ GarethADaviesDT about a possible fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. 🥊 pic.twitter.com/4TJZLHUu9v

– talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 5, 2020

Hearn told Sky Sports: “It’s scarce. We talked to the camps and they basically said we still need two weeks and we’ll get it done.

“This will almost certainly be AJ’s next fight and will almost certainly be in Britain.”

“The main problem is that Pulev wants to make as much money as possible for this fight. There is not as much money for this struggle in Britain as elsewhere.

“But AJ gave me the instruction:” I boxed in New York, I boxed in Saudi Arabia, I want to do this in the UK. “

“Spurs, Emirates, Cardiff, Twickenham are everywhere, but most likely in late May, early June. Joshua vs. Pulev in the UK. “

Further down the line, the heavyweight champion is certainly not short of options.

Tony Bellew: Anthony Joshua is an incredible fighter … he showed an extra dimension against Andy Ruiz Jr.

Ruiz Jr. called for a trilogy duel after his loss in Diriyah, while Dillian Whyte, who won on undercard on December 7, sought another goal at AJ after losing to him in 2015.

The much-awaited union struggle against Deontay Wilder could take place later in 2020, while an all-England fight with Tyson Fury is also pending.

Wilder and Fury meet at their highly anticipated rematch in February and there is no doubt that the winner will call Joshua.

AJ, Hearn and some other celebrities in boxing have insisted that the two-time champion will face one of his great rivals in the near future.

A possible fight could take place in late 2020 or early 2021, unless Joshua is defeated again.