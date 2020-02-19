[‘Anthony Joshua NOT an elite fighter, Kubrat Pulev will wipe out him’ – Tyson Fury’s co-promoter Bob Arum dismisses unification battle]

Legendary boxing promoter Bob Arum insists Anthony Joshua is not an elite fighter and expects Kubrat Pulev to demolish the Brit in June.

Pulev, the 38-yr-old Bulgarian fighter, is lying in hold out as the IBF’s mandatory challenger for Joshua, who gained back again his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO titles with a convincing points victory around Andy Ruiz Jr in December.

Mikey Williams/Top rated Rank Tyson Fury is promoted by Bob Arum (still left), with Frank Warren

AJ was pressured into a rematch with Ruiz pursuing his shock defeat six months prior to that – and Arum, who promotes for Pulev, insists that exposed Joshua’s accurate excellent as a heavyweight.

“Nobody who receives knocked out by Andy Ruiz is an elite fighter,” he explained to talkSPORT’s Adam Catterall.

“Anthony Joshua is preventing Kubrat Pulev in June and Pulev will knock Joshua out easier than Ruiz did.

“I promoted the extensive majority of Andy Ruiz’s fights and he’s an everyday heavyweight, possibly a minimal little bit greater than the typical, but that’s all he is.

“To get knocked out by the likes of Andy Ruiz implies that he [Joshua] is not elite.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Ruiz stunned the Brit in New York City back in June soon after coming in as a late replacement

“Before the Ruiz fight, you could have argued that he was elite, but you just cannot argue that any longer.

“That’s the real truth, and all the nonsense that will come from Eddie Hearn isn’t going to alter that.”

Arum, 89, was talking as portion of Tyson Fury’s staff in Las Vegas forward of the Deontay Wilder rematch on Saturday – which is Are living on talkSPORT.

Joshua is yet to combine it with Fury or Wilder, just one of whom will hold the WBC title right after their rematch, the belt AJ requirements to unify the division.

And he seems set to wait around even for a longer time for a unification combat soon after it was exposed that Fury and Wilder have currently agreed conditions for a third combat following their rematch.