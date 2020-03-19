Anthony Joshua posts video clip of himself in ‘quarantine’ as he performs FIFA with pals for the duration of coronavirus pandemic

Anthony Joshua has presented enthusiasts an perception into his situations in the latest coronavirus pandemic.

The unified heavyweight environment winner is due to experience obligatory challenger Kubrat Pulev on June 20, however it is unclear no matter if this bout will be capable to go ahead as planned.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty

Joshua is the unified WBA, IBF & WBO champion

As issues stand, the bout is even now 13 weeks away and so Joshua has not nonetheless entered instruction camp.

In the meantime he is now seemingly indoors with just a close team of friends and participating in FIFA.

Eddie Hearn earlier instructed Sky Athletics Information: “A prerequisite for Anthony in his upcoming battle, a necessity for him was to box in the Uk.

Anthony Joshua – Snapchat

AJ posted this impression and the earlier mentioned video clip to social media

“June 20 is a extended time away, it’s continue to in our programs. We have been speaking to Tottenham and earning positive that we’re all on the exact site.

“For the Anthony Joshua struggle, previously potential designs to go that struggle back again to July.

“We do have a possible date for that, but ideal now, hoping June 20 can continue to be the date.”