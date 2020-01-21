Anthony Joshua said he shouldn’t worry about Deontay Wilder’s offer

Phil Jay 01/21/2020

Anthony Joshua has been warned not to attempt to break a trilogy of battles between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.

The united heavyweight champion recently made a surprising statement at Sky Sports in the UK.

Joshua shockingly stated that he would ask Wilder not to sign a contract with Fury to fight a third time later this year.

With the intention of offering a huge wallet if Wilder wins against Fury next month, Joshua made his plans clear.

“We had a meeting to potentially make an offer to freeze (fight) poachers before they even fought. And before I have my next fight, ”he told Sky Sports News.

“Everyone wants Wilder to win because (against me) is what everyone wants to see. Wilder has a great right hand. I have a great left hand. It’s a great boxing match.

“We had a meeting about it. It has great potential. I heard there was a third fight at the end of the year. But we have to throw a curve ball into it.

“Something that gets Wilders’ attention when he wins so he thinks,” Although I have a rematch clause, I will see how I can manipulate my contract, get out, and fight for the undisputed championship. “

WBN then passed this on to Wilders co-manager Shelly Finkel. The former adviser to Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield told Joshua where to go.

“I don’t know what Anthony Joshua is talking about,” said Finkel exclusively told World Boxing News, “We are not interested in any offer.

“Deontays and our focus is on Tyson Fury. At the moment we are not focusing on anything else.”

Finkel’s words mean that Wilder, through his agreement with Fury, will see the loser from the Las Vegas showdown first refused the next installment.

The only hope AJ has for a wilder match would be if Fury wins and the American decides not to sign a contract.

However, if the pay-per-view numbers approach Bob Arum’s rematch projections, it would cost a lot of money until this third fight fails to materialize.

Arum believes that up to two million purchases can be made for the delicious MGM collision.

